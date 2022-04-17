Sisssonville picked up two prep baseball wins at the McDonald's Classic Saturday at Bridgeport, defeating East Fairmont 8-4 and crushing North Marion 13-0.
In the win over East Fairmont, Isaiah Ramsey hit for the cycle to lead the Indians. Ramsey singled in the first inning, homered in the second, doubled in the third and tripled in the fifth. He scored four times.
Nathaniel Simonton had a two-run single for the Indians and Eli Simonton also hit a home run. Ramsey also was the winning pitcher, going five innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out three. Simonton recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
Sissonville collected 13 hits, with Ramsey, Stevie Loftis, Collin Cottrell and Simonton each with multiple hits.
In the win over North Marion, Colten Carpenter went the seven-inning distance for the shutout, scattering nine hits.
Ramsey again led the offense, going 3 for 3 and scoring three times. Simonton was 3 for 4, scoring four runs, while Loftis (2 for 3, two RBIs, Carpenter (2 for 5), Cottrell (2 for 4), Jacob Coleman (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Braden Perdue (2 for 4) all had multiple-hit games in Sissonville's 20-hit attack.
Herbert Hoover 2, Martinsburg 1: The Huskies scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn the road victory.
Ryan Beasley pitched 71/3 strong innings for Hoover and Will Born finished the game off to get the win. Grant Smith and Andrew Rollyson had the RBIs for the Huskies.