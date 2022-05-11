Prep baseball roundup: Winfield sectional win ousts Poca Staff reports May 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winfield pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate visiting Poca 3-2 in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 baseball tournament.Winfield, the No. 2 seed, takes on fourth-seeded Point Pleasant Thursday at 6 p.m.Brett Bumgarner had an RBI for the Generals and Brycen Brown went 2 for 3. Winfield starter Kaleb Henson and Bumgarner and Brown combined for seven strikeouts en route to the win.Cole Richardson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Dots, while Parker Bonnett tallied two hits and Dominick Rogers went 2 for 3 with a double.Charleston Catholic 3, Greenbrier West 1: Jonah DiCocco recorded nine strikeouts and scattered six hits as No. 1 seed Charleston Catholic picked up a win in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament.The Irish (13-16) advance to Saturday's sectional championship at 1 p.m.Gage Tawney and Michael Ferrell drove in a run each for Catholic and Luke Blaydes went 2 for 2.Dale Boone tallied the lone RBI for the Cavaliers (13-7) and Chase McClung went 2 for 3 with a triple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Strikeout Win Baseball Sport Brycen Brown Brett Bumgarner Seed Tournament Trending Now Articles Articles2022 Primary Election ResultsCity Council Election results2 Nicholas school board incumbents ousted by Richwood-backed candidatesMooney defeats McKinley; Miller cruises in primaryGoodwin wins mayoral primary, Adams tops incumbent GrigoraciBallard elected to serve remainder of term as Kanawha circuit judgeThree Kanawha school board incumbents re-electedHunt gets Republican primary nod in state Senate race after opponent declared ineligibleYoung and Pack set to square off in new state House landscapeTudor's Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds