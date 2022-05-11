Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate visiting Poca 3-2 in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 baseball tournament.

Winfield, the No. 2 seed, takes on fourth-seeded Point Pleasant Thursday at 6 p.m.

Brett Bumgarner had an RBI for the Generals and Brycen Brown went 2 for 3. Winfield starter Kaleb Henson and Bumgarner and Brown combined for seven strikeouts en route to the win.

Cole Richardson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Dots, while Parker Bonnett tallied two hits and Dominick Rogers went 2 for 3 with a double.

Charleston Catholic 3, Greenbrier West 1: Jonah DiCocco recorded nine strikeouts and scattered six hits as No. 1 seed Charleston Catholic picked up a win in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament.

The Irish (13-16) advance to Saturday's sectional championship at 1 p.m.

Gage Tawney and Michael Ferrell drove in a run each for Catholic and Luke Blaydes went 2 for 2.

Dale Boone tallied the lone RBI for the Cavaliers (13-7) and Chase McClung went 2 for 3 with a triple.

Tags