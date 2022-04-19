The St. Albans baseball team is sizzling this season.
The only loss of the season so far for the Red Dragons (14-1) was a 3-2 setback at Oak Hill on March 24. Since then, the Red Dragons have been unstoppable.
A key contributor to the Red Dragons’ success is freshman Ryker Parker. In last weekend’s Ed Carter Tournament, hosted by St. Albans, he helped the Red Dragons go 3-0 and win the tournament.
Over the weekend, Parker went 4 for 9 with a home run and seven RBIs in the three games.
One of his biggest hits was a two-run double in the bottom of the second on Saturday against Chapmanville. The double, which was just short of going over the fence in left-center field for a grand slam, busted the game open and led to an 11-1 victory in five innings to clinch the tournament championship.
“I was just thinking put the ball in play. Bases loaded, just knock someone in, do my job,” Parker said of his approach at the plate.
Parker seems extremely comfortable at the plate for a freshman starting on the varsity team. In his 15 games going into Tuesday’s home game against Cabell Midland, Parker’s batting average is .405, his on-base percentage is .545, his on-base plus slugging (OPS) is 1.450 and he’s driven in 18 runs, good for third-most on the team.
“I feel good, I feel comfortable,” Parker said. “I’m coming out here to do my thing. I don’t really think about it too much because then I get in my own head. I was [nervous] at first, but mainly I’m just having fun just living in the moment. I was nervous more at the plate than in the field, but I just settled down a little bit.”
“He’s been a kid that stepped right in,” St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said. “He’s played every inning for us, he’s mature kind of beyond his years. He’s not trying to do too much. He’s just trying to fill his role and he’s doing an excellent job at it.”
Parker’s numbers are good, but he doesn’t lead his team in batting as he’s actually the fourth-most productive hitter in St. Albans’ lineup. Senior Carson McCoy is hitting a whopping .549 with an OPS of 1.573. Garrett Comer is hitting .500, Brady Williams is hitting .406 and Will Campbell has a .407 batting average.
Parker said it’s good to have upperclassmen to emulate.
“It’s a lot better to have teammates who have been around the game longer than me and know a lot,” Parker said. “They’re supportive and they’re just fun guys to be around.”
Parker is no slouch on defense. He starts at third base and has pitched 10 1/3 innings.
“He hasn’t been overwhelmed by the moment and just plays,” Whitman said. “He’s done a good job at third.”
Parker plays travel ball for the Charleston Crush and Charleston Crush Elite 14U teams.