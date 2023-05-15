The Herbert Hoover baseball team not only had its season come to an end Monday evening, but also marked the final time the Huskies would play at their home field.
Unfortunately for Hoover, things didn’t end on a good note in getting shut out by Lewis County 11-0 at Jeff Holiday Field in the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament. The Minutemen (13-8) advance to regionals next week against Robert C. Byrd.
“It’s good for our program,” Lewis County coach Tyler Wood said. “We went through a stretch where we went on a six game losing streak. I kept stressing to trust each other and they are going to be fine. For them to buy into that and roll in the postseason and win 10 of 12, I’m very proud of them.”
With the new Hoover school opening in the fall, the Huskies played their final game ever at Jeff Holiday Field, which hosted its first game 56 years ago in 1967.
Hoover coach JR Oliver was disappointed in the ending but proud of his team’s final season at the field.
“Obviously the way it ended isn’t how we wanted it to happen but Lewis County is a good ball team,” Oliver said. “15-10 is a good year and a lot of teams would like to have that record. I’ve got five seniors and every single one of them are going on to play a sport in college.”
Oliver became the Huskies head coach in 2017, a year after a flood devastated the school, causing it to be torn down. A temporary school of portable classrooms was built at Elkview Middle school, where Hoover has been ever since.
Due to the destruction of the school and surrounding areas, Oliver along with many others had to make major upgrades to the baseball field in 2016. Oliver indicated he was forever grateful, and will miss Holiday Field.
“You hate to say goodbye to this field,” Oliver said. “A lot of people have dedicated a lot of work, time, and money into this field. We had to build them a locker room because they had to tear the school down due to the floods. It’s been a labor of love. Herbert Hoover is a great community.”
According to Oliver, it’s been a difficult past seven years with the aftermath of the flood, but is proud of the Hoover baseball program.
“I’ve never coached under what someone would say normal circumstances,” Oliver said. “The kid’s don’t walk out of school and go to a field. We have to drive here every single day. Our weight room is about the size of people’s bathrooms at home.
“All of those kids from 2017 on, we are going to honor them that played during that time period. Those kids carried this program. It was difficult but they kept it going. We have a state tournament appearance, two sectional titles, and have been pretty much in the sectional title game every year.”
Oliver is now looking forward to a new field next season and the future of the Hoover program, especially with not only a new school coming in the fall but also a state of the art athletic complex.
“We’ve got some things to look forward to obviously,” Oliver said. “These kids deserve what is coming to them. They’ve dealt with a lot over the past seven years. They’ve got something shiny and new ahead of them.”
Lewis County opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by Trenton Hunt. In the Minutemen’s 14-3 win over Hoover last Thursday, he hit two home runs, a double, and drove in seven runs.
Hunt added a two run single in the fifth inning and finished with two hits and four RBIs for Lewis County. He also was the pitcher for the Minutemen, recording the shutout after throwing five innings with just three hits allowed.
Trenton has been great for us both hitting and pitching,” Wood said. “You can’t say enough about him. He’s helping himself at the plate and to throw a shutout is great.”
The Minutemen broke the game wide open with five runs in the second inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. The big blow came on a Joey Aman three-run homer. Zach James and Ryder Aman added RBI hits.
Lewis County added four runs in the fifth inning to earn the mercy rule victory. To go along with Hunt’s two RBI hit, Joey and Ryder Aman both drove in runs.
Joey Aman had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Minutemen, Grant Mealey hit two doubles, and Ryder Aman collected two hits and two RBIs.
Lewis County 11, Herbert Hoover 0
Lewis County;250;04;--;11;10;0
Hoover;000;00;--;0;3;0
Hunt and Davisson. Smith, Schafer (2), White (5) and Gurski.