Hoover Baseball
Herbert Hoover pitcher Grant Smith delivers a pitch to a Lewis County batter during Monday's Class AA Region 2 Section 2 baseball matchup. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The Herbert Hoover baseball team not only had its season come to an end Monday evening, but also marked the final time the Huskies would play at their home field.

Unfortunately for Hoover, things didn’t end on a good note in getting shut out by Lewis County 11-0 at Jeff Holiday Field in the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament. The Minutemen (13-8) advance to regionals next week against Robert C. Byrd.

