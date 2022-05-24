LOGAN -- Good pitching beat good hitting on this night as Sissonville defeated Logan 3-2 in the opener of the best-of-three Class AA Region 4 tournament Tuesday at Logan’s Roger E. Gertz Field.
Defending state champion Logan (22-8) came into the tilt winner of 12 of its last 13 games, including sectional play. Sissonville (23-8) has won nine of its last 12 contests.
Logan shut out the Indians at home 10-0 on March 30.
“That may have been a blessing for us,” said Sissonville coach Chad Carpenter. “I think kids remember that and don’t want to repeat it.”
Logan sent its ace to the bump, 2021 All-Stater Dawson Maynard. He was opposed by Sissonville standout Collin Cottrell.
Both hurlers were sharp in the first two frames, facing the minimum, setting up what looked to be a pitching duel.
The first base runner in the game came in the form in a walk issued by Maynard to Jacob Coleman in the top of the third. After Coleman took second on a fielder’s choice, Maynard walked lead-off hitter Isaiah Ramsey to put two on with two out. On a 3-2 count to Stevie Loftis, Maynard induced a pop put to first base to end the threat.
In the bottom of the third, Logan’s Jared Burnette stroked a single to center for the first hit of the game. One pitch later, Burnette advanced to second on a bad throw to first but was held up as he was looking for another bag. Carson Kirk walked to put runners at first and second with a one out. Slack walked to load the bases for the Wildcats.
Jake Ramey then plated two runs on a 4-6 fielder’s choice, leaving two outs. Maynard then singled down the third base line to put runners on the corners.
A throw to first then resulted in McCormick Ilderton trying to score but was thrown out at the plate to end the threat. Logan led 2-0 after three frames.
Through four innings, Sissonville found Maynard to be a tough customer on the bump. But in the fifth, back-to-back walks by the hurler put a runner in scoring position with no outs.
A smart play from Konner Lowe in the form of a missile to third base to get the lead runner logged the first out.
A walk to Ramsey loaded the bases for the Indians, putting them in the catbird’s seat.
A base hit by Stevie Loftis put the Indians on the board and Logan led 2-1 before Sissonville scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Eli Simonton to knot the game at 2-2.
Sissonville took a 3-2 lead on a stolen base attempt that drew a throw to home and Ramsey was called safe on a close play at the dish but the runner at third was gunned out to end the inning.
Maynard hurled 90 pitches through five innings.
Cottrell worked out of a jam with a runner on second and one out in the bottom of the fifth but pitched his way out of the trouble with an inning-ending strikeout.
Maynard was replaced by Jared Burnette in the sixth after he plunked Colton Carpenter, the leadoff hitter.
With runners on the corners and two outs, Burnett faced Jacob Coleman and fanned him to end the top of the sixth.
Logan had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth but Cottrell struck out Garrett Williamson to thwart the threat.
Cottrell proved crafty down the stretch for the Indians, effectively changing speeds and weaving his way out of trouble.
“Cottrell gives us a chance to win every time and it’s what he’s done his whole career at Sissonville,” Carpenter said. “He threw a great game and was in control. He pitches best when the spotlight is on him. Our guys knew he would. We knew that in order to beat this good hitting Logan team we’d have to throw pitches for strikes when we needed to and he did that.”
Sissonville managed just a single hit from Loftis, but seven walks from Logan pitchers contributed to Sissonville opportunities.
“I wasn’t sure one hit would beat them but I knew it’d be a low scoring affair,” Carpenter added. “We took advantage of what was given to us tonight. One hit is one hit but the runs are what matters.”
Logan travels to Sissonville for game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Sissonville win sends the Indians to the state tournament June 2-4 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.