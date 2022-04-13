A far as having fun is concerned, Sissonville's baseball team may take the cake, at least among Kanawha Valley teams.
From loud chirping in the dugout the entire game to "player of the game" wrestling belts, the Indians certainly have a high level of comaraderie in the dugout.
And it works.
After finishing at 20-6 last season, Sissonville is off to another solid start (9-3) this season and is coming off a particularly dominant 7-0 win at home over Wayne Monday night in which pitcher Collin Cottrell hurled a one-hitter while striking out 12. He faced one batter over the minimum. Cottrell is now 3-1 with an 0.72 ERA on the season.
"Fastball had a lot of pop, curveball is spinning good, just mixing them in there and getting [batters] confused," Cottrell said.
Cottrell bounced back in a big way after lasting just 21/3 innings and giving up four runs in a 5-2 loss to Herbert Hoover on April 1.
"I usually only have one bad game a year, that was it," Cottrell said.
The rest of the team bounced back after the loss to Hoover -- its second loss in a row at the time. The Indians had won three straight coming into their 6 p.m. Tuesday home game against Ravenswood.
Throughout Monday's game, Sissonville's bench acted as a 10th man, as non-starters were chirping and cheering on teammates the entire game, even between innings.
It may or may not have had an effect on Wayne pitcher Brayden Jackson, who went 41/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs in the loss. Regardless, the bench made itself known to the entire ballpark.
"This is the best dugout that we've had probably ever since I've been a coach," Sissonville coach Chad Carpenter said. "We have quite a few freshmen and most of them dress varsity as well. In order for them to have fun they have to do things that are fun. I preach to them all the time, 'Watch college baseball. Watch the guys in the dugouts. Watch their antics. They make it fun.'"
Sissonville's dugout certainly does that, coming up with original chants and making radar guns and binoculars out of paper cups in the dugout. It's akin to postgame interview antics that have recently become popular in college baseball.
"It makes it more entertaining," Carpenter said. "It makes it fun for the guys who are in the game and the guys who aren't in the game. Baseball is the most mental game you can play because you can dictate positive results with just your mind.
"When things start to go bad, they chirp and it gets the energy up. Three things I preach they control is effort, energy and enthusiasm. Those young guys have embraced that. It does have an effect."
After the win, Sissonville continued to make noise in the locker room. When Cottrell emerged for postgame comments, he was wearing a pro-wrestling-style championship belt.
"It's for being player of the game," he said.
The last time Sissonville hosted Wayne on May 19, 2021, the Pioneers took a 21-10 win. Carpenter said he had the scoresheet from that game posted in the locker room before the team took the field Monday night.
The tables were turned. It was a team effort. Sissonville's defense held strong behind Cottrell while the offense posted seven runs on seven hits with six stolen bases.
Defensively, the Indians wiped out two of Wayne's three baserunners with pickoffs to first base from Cottrell and catcher Tristen Portz.
"Our motto has been from the beginning of the year, we want at least one pickoff per game," Carpenter said. "We work on it a lot in practice. It doesn't happen by mistake."
Offensively, Isaiah Ramsey had three hits, scored three runs and stole three bases for the Indians as he's batting a team-high .500 (16 for 32) on the season. Colton Carpenter was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a two-run double that blew the game open.
Sissonville features five starting seniors (Cottrell, Carpenter, Ramsey, Stevie Loftis and Brayden Perdue), a sophomore (Tristen Portz) and three freshmen (Eli Simonton, Nathaniel Simonton and Jacob Coleman).
Eli and Nathaniel Simonton are twin brothers who batted consecutively in the lineup on Monday. Nathaniel went 1 for 3 and Eli went 0 for 3 but Carpenter says they're learning from the seniors.
"As I talked to Eli and Nathaniel both before we started playing, I said, 'The pressure is not on those young guys to be the man of the team.' We have seasoned veterans with those five seniors that have played a lot of baseball," Carpenter said. "Those guys need to understand that it's about learning, it's about understanding. It's about adjusting."
"My main focus when I step up is to hit the ball with the barrel and hit the ball hard to help my team win," Eli Simonton said. "Tonight was a little rough. Coming in as a freshman I was anxious and still am a little bit but these guys are really helping me settle in and get better."