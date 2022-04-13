The annual Ed Carter baseball tournament is scheduled to take place at Capital and St. Albans high schools Thursday through Saturday.
This is the first time since the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic that the tournament has taken place.
"It's in honor of Ed Carter, longtime baseball coach at St. Albans who died of leukemia," St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said. "We've been able to raise over $40,000 in the time we've had it. We partner with Pennies for Patients with all the schools in the St. Albans area. We donate all that money to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society."
Six teams will compete in the three-day event with pool play at the two sites. Riverside, St. Albans and Parkersburg South will play in the St. Albans pool, while Capital, Parkersburg and Chapmanville will compete in the Capital pool. Based on the results of pool play, the final matchups will be played Saturday at St. Albans.
It gets started Thursday when St. Albans hosts Riverside at 1:30 p.m., then continues Friday with two games at St. Albans: Parkersburg South vs. Riverside at 4 p.m. and Parkersburg South vs. St. Albans at 7 p.m.
Three games are scheduled for Friday at Capital: Chapmanville vs. Capital at 2 p.m., followed by Chapmanville vs. Parkersburg at 4:30 p.m and Capital vs. Parkersburg at 7 p.m.
After Thursday's and Friday's games, each team will have one game Saturday at St. Albans, with the schedule determined by the results of pool play. The fifth-place game is scheduled to start at noon, the third-place game is set for 3 p.m. and the championship is at 6 p.m.