St. Albans coach Rick Whitman knew his team was in a peculiar position at the start of the season.
Like every prep baseball program in West Virginia, the Red Dragons were robbed of their 2020 season by COVID-19, but their situation became even more curious when it came time to divvy up the senior leadership duties for this year's squad.
That's because the only returning starter from SA's defending state championship team of 2019 was senior shortstop Drew Whitman, the coach's son. Talk about your interesting in-team dynamic.
Despite the demands, both Drew Whitman and the Red Dragons have thrived this season, and are headed back to the Class AAA state tournament for a fourth straight time, playing Hurricane at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
"His leadership and his play at shortstop has just been lights out,'' Rick Whitman said of his son, who bats second in the lineup. "He's hitting about .500 and he's scored a bunch of runs for us. The leadership provided by him and the rest of the seniors has been vital because, coming into this year, we only had two guys who had played varsity baseball.''
For those efforts, Drew Whitman has been selected as the Gazette-Mail's Player of the Year on the annual All-Kanawha Valley baseball team. Whitman becomes the second straight St. Albans athlete to earn Gazette-Mail Player of the Year honors, following Red Dragons pitcher-outfielder Jake Carr in 2019.
Other players considered for this year's honor were Ethan Spolarich and Joel Gardner (Hurricane) and Jacob Hufford (Charleston Catholic).
Hurricane's Brian Sutphin was selected as Coach of the Year for the third time, and the Rookie of the Year honor went to Hurricane sophomore outfielder Damian Witty.
St. Albans and Hurricane each placed three players on the 13-man All-Valley first team, with catcher Trent Short and utility man Tyson Burke joining SA teammate Whitman. The Redskins were represented by outfielder Spolarich, utility man Gardner and pitcher Ismael Borrero.
George Washington and Sissonville had two first teamers each, with infielder Cam Reed and outfielder Isaac McCallister making the grade for the Patriots, joined by infielder Dylan Griffith and pitcher Collin Cottrell of the Indians.
Playing a key position in the middle of the infield, St. Albans' Drew Whitman was in the middle of everything his team has accomplished so far this season.
He tops the team in batting average (.481) and walks (27), leading to an otherworldly .645 on-base percentage. He's second in runs scored (39) and stolen bases (22 in 24 attempts) and has driven in 21 runs from the No. 2 spot in the order. But his most important contribution might be his steady glove work.
"I've been here 24 years,'' Rick Whitman said, "and he's by far been our best shortstop that I've coached. I try not to be biased because he’s my son, but the other day I asked my coaches, ‘Who’s the best shortstop we’ve had since I’ve been here?’ And they all said Drew, without a doubt.’’
Rick Whitman admitted that he’s relied on his assistant coaches for the development of his son’s skills.
“My assistants have done a really good job of coaching him,’’ Rick Whitman said, “more than me coaching him. I kind of told them I want them to coach Drew more than I am, because if I’m coaching Drew, then it’s going to look like [favoritism]. So they’ve done a great job with that.’’
Like his own son, Rick Whitman grew up as the son of a highly respected and successful coach. Dick Whitman, who died in 2015, remains the all-time winningest football coach in Kanawha County history with a record of 181-96-1 in 24 seasons at DuPont (where he won two AAA titles) and Riverside.
“I was a coach’s son,’’ Rick Whitman said, “and I always watched how my dad treated everybody. It didn’t matter to him who they were -- he treated them the same. And I’ve tried to do that with Drew, treat him like another player.
“I’ve seen coaches be harder on their sons than other players, and I’ve tried not to do that.’’
Drew Whitman realized lots of eyes were watching him when he began his varsity career at St. Albans.
“It’s definitely been tough my two years starting here,’’ he said. “Even my freshman year was tough. You come in as a freshman and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he’s the coach’s kid, he’s going to get everything.’ And it’s definitely put pressure on me, but I think I’ve handled it well and I definitely think I’ve used that pressure to motivate me in a way.’’
Drew Whitman said he and his father have been able to draw the line with their relationship so that it doesn’t interfere with the inner workings of the team and the players’ expectations.
“I think we’ve set a standard,’’ Drew Whitman said, “to where we come to the baseball field and he’s not my dad anymore. He’s my coach first. So I think everyone gets that and everyone respects that, and they kind of notice I’m nothing special with everyone else.’’
Rick Whitman knows that there are both benefits and detriments to being a standout player and the son of the coach.
“Honestly, it’s probably harder on him than it is me,’’ Rick Whitman said. “You know how it is -- kids hear more noise than adults do. We learn to tune that out. Teenagers, they hear stuff people say, and this and that. I’m sure he’s heard that, and he’s had to deal with it, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
“I got to coach my son and watch him play in a state championship game and win a state championship, and this year we’re trying to get back and do it again. Drew’s just a great kid all the way around, academics and everything else. He may tell you differently, but I’ve enjoyed it and hopefully we’ve got a few more games to enjoy it.’’
Drew Whitman plans to attend West Virginia State and play baseball in college.
Capsule looks at the first-team selections besides Whitman:
n Trent Short, St. Albans: He ranks among the team leaders in hitting (.391), runs batted in (31), runs scored (27) and has struck out just 12 times compared to 15 walks. As a catcher, he's made only one error in 169 fielding chances and has thrown out 14 would-be base stealers and picked off another runner.
n Cam Reed, George Washington: The Patriots' leadoff hitter, he topped the team in hits (45) and runs (30), batted .391, stole 21 bases in 23 tries and drove in 17 runs. Was also a big part of the pitching rotation with a team-high 43 strikeouts in 351/3 innings. He carried a 2-3 record with one save.
n Dylan Griffith, Sissonville: The cleanup hitter and second baseman on an Indians' team that went 20-6 and earned the No. 1 seed in their sectional. He hit .347 with 25 runs scored and had more walks (12) than strikeouts (8). He also stole 17 bases, second-highest on the team, and turned seven double plays.
n Peyton Stover, Winfield: He led the Generals in multiple hitting and pitching categories, including batting average (.404), runs (34), stolen bases (31), innings pitched (39) and strikeouts (38). Also hit the team's only two homers and drove in 22 runs. On the mound, held a 3-3 record with one save and a 2.87 ERA.
n Isaac McCallister, George Washington: He led the Patriots in batting average (.507) and on-base percentage (.575) and also hit two home runs, drove in 22 runs and swiped 18 bases in 21 attempts. As a pitcher, he went 3-2 with a 2.55 earned-run average in 352/3 innings, striking out 28 and allowing 29 hits.
n Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane: Second on the team in batting average (.480), he's the table setter for the Redskins with team-highs of 48 runs scored, 19 stolen bases (in 20 tries) and 16 doubles. He's also driven in 27 runs. On defense, he's made just two errors in 79 total chances and has also pitched 162/3 innings.
n Joel Gardner, Hurricane: Equally dangerous at the plate or on the mound, he's hitting .421 with four homers, seven doubles and 30 runs batted in and has drawn 25 bases on balls. As a pitcher, he carries a 6-0 record and owns 43 strikeouts in 30 innings of work with a 0.93 earned run average.
n Jacob Hufford, Charleston Catholic: A pitcher-infielder who missed two entire seasons (torn ACL, COVID), he's rebounded for a big senior season, hitting .381 with team highs of 49 runs, 27 walks, 12 doubles and is 26 of 26 on stolen bases. As a pitcher, he leads the Kanawha Valley in wins (11-1) with a 2.23 ERA and 72 K's in 69 innings.
n Tyson Burke, St. Albans: An infielder-pitcher, he's hitting .476 and stands second on the squad with 38 RBIs and has scored 30 times and swiped 21 bases out of 25 attempts. He's struck out just eight times and has drawn 16 walks. On the mound, he's 5-4 with 34 strikeouts in 441/3 innings pitched.
n Matthew Toops, Herbert Hoover: In the infield or on the mound, his versatility has helped the Huskies get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2013. He's hitting .394 with 25 RBIs, is 6-2 pitching with 48 K's and 18 walks in 441/3 innings with a 2.37 ERA, and has turned six double plays on defense.
n Ismael Borrero, Hurricane: A first-year junior, he leads the team in innings pitched (481/3) and wins (7-0), has permitted just 30 hits and has struck out 37 against 15 bases on balls while carrying a 1.45 earned run average. A part-time player on offense, he's hitting .290 with 15 runs and 12 RBIs.
n Collin Cottrell, Sissonville: This left-handed pitcher/first baseman leads the Kanawha Valley in strikeouts (80 in 551/3 innings) and allowed only 37 hits while fashioning a 0.76 ERA with a 5-2 record. Opponents hit just .172 against him this season. At the plate, he hit .279 and drove in 15 runs.
Coach of the year
Sutphin, who led the Redskins to Class AAA titles in 2014 and 2018, has them back in the state tournament for the fifth time in seven seasons, only this time with a slightly different makeup to the team.
Unlike previous years, Hurricane's pitching staff isn't as dominating, with just one regular averaging a strikeout per inning this season. That means more opposing hitters are putting the ball in play, and the Skins have been up to the challenge, committing just 33 errors in their first 31 games after averaging 611/2 errors in their two previous seasons. The team ERA (1.48) is also the best in several years.
The offense has also held up its end of the bargain as Hurricane hiked its spectacular win streak to 30 in a row. Seven different starters are hitting .345 or higher and the team batting average of .375 is 30 points higher than the last two seasons combined.
Others considered for this award were Bill Mehle (Charleston Catholic), J.R. Oliver (Herbert Hoover), Rick Whitman (St. Albans) and Chad Carpenter (Sissonville).
Rookie of the year
Witty, a transfer from Louisiana, missed 11 early season games, but hit so well that he forced his way into the lineup as an untested sophomore, hitting a ridiculous .605 heading into the postseason.
An outfielder/pitcher, he now tops the Redskins in hitting (.517) with three homers and 22 RBIs. He's drawn twice as many walks as he has struck out (12-6) and has been hit by a pitch five times, giving him an impressive .627 on-base percentage. He's also gone 3-0 as a pitcher with 21 strikeouts in 131/3 innings with a 0.53 ERA.
Also considered for this award were Buffalo sophomore Caleb Nutter (.444, 4-2 pitching), Nitro freshman Noah Reed (5-2, 2.09 ERA) and Capital freshman Evan Wilson (5-0, 0.68 ERA). Since no one played last season due to COVID, both sophomores and freshmen were eligible for this honor.