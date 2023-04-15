South Charleston's baseball team got its offense going when it mattered most on Saturday against Parkersburg.
The host Black Eagles entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 4-1, with just five hits over the first six innings.
That was, until South Charleston struck for four runs on four hits in the final frame, capped by Kayden Hackman's walk-off single that gave the Black Eagles a 5-4 win at South Charleston High.
The Black Eagles (11-7) earned just two wins last year and coach Shane Saunders said last year's team wouldn't have mounted a four-run comeback.
"These guys have experienced failure. I mean, we went 2-27 least year," Saunders said. "We're 11-7 now, and 11 wins is more than they've won. These guys are learning to win a little bit. This time last year, if we were down three runs, we might as well have just called it. We've found ways to win, battled and worked hard."
South Charleston took an early lead when a double, walk and hit batter loaded the bases for Lucas McCulley, who drove in a run with a single. Parkersburg escaped the jam allowing just the run.
After going scoreless for the first wo innings, Parkersburg tied the game at one as Brayden Petty knocked in a run with a single.
Parkersburg went on to score three straight runs with a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.
South Charleston had just five baserunners from the second inning to the fifth inning as Parkersburg starting pitcher Nelson Woofter gave South Charleston fits.
Stories you might like
In the seventh, however, Woofter started the inning with a walk and a hit batter and made way for Conner Storey, who came on in relief with two on, no out and the tying run up -- three-hole hitter Braxton Burke.
Burke hit a two-run double to make the score 4-3.
After Corbin Dixon flew out for the first out of the inning, McCalley singled to put runners on first and third, and Avery Graley tied it with an RBI single.
Jackson Akers then flew out for the second out and set the table for Hackman, who singled and drove in McCalley to give South Charleston the win.
"We had some good at-bats throughout the game and we were able to get in their bullpen late in the game," Saunders said. "That's our goal, to have good at-bats and make teams throw two or three guys at us and find ways to get runs out of it."
Burke, a freshman, was also the starting pitcher. He went six-plus innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits. He did not record a strikeout.
"Braxton Burke is a freshman and he came in and he's just a gamer, " Saunders said. "I know when he goes on the field, he's going to give me his very best. I thought he threw great. We had some miscues. He gave us a chance and kept us in it."
Hackman is also a freshman. Saunders said his young guys have had to step up this year.
"There were two outs there, and he came on and got the hit," Saunders said of Hackman. "He's a ninth-grader. We're a young team. He had to come in and catch the other day and he was kind of down on himself and he feel like he didn't do his best. But we left Huntington the other day and he did fine. He's going to get more opportunities. That was a great example of experiencing failure earlier in the week and having an opportunity later in the week to get the job done."