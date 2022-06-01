Hurricane senior Ethan Spolarich is wrapping up a stellar high school baseball career and he has a chance to put a cherry on top of it when the Redskins play in the state tournament this weekend at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Before that, though, Spolarich has picked up an individual honor. He's the Gazette-Mail’s Player of the Year on the annual All-Kanawha Valley team, the first Redskin to earn that honor since Jake Allen did so in 2018.
Also taking individual honors on the All-Valley team are Charleston Catholic's Jonah DiCocco (Rookie of the Year) and Sissonville's Chad Carpenter (Coach of the Year).
Spolarich helped Hurricane to its fifth state tournament berth in eight years and, though Hurricane is a mainstay at Appalachian Power Park, it has not won a state championship with Spolarich as a member of the varsity.
Hurricane's last state championship was in 2018, a year before Spolarich was in high school. He was not a member of the varsity team as a freshman in 2019, there was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the Redskins fell just short in 2021, dropping the championship game to Bridgeport 10-4.
Hurricane is the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA tournament, which starts on Friday, and will face a familiar foe in No. 3 Bridgeport in the semifinal. Spolarich said he's ready to get over the hump.
"We're pretty hungry," he said. "We've been set on it all season. We just take it one game at a time and we're looking forward to it."
Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin knows how important a state championship would be for Spolarich.
"When he was a freshman in 2019 he did not play varsity; in 2020 he was a sophomore and certainly a varsity player but that season got shut down," Sutphin said. "I'm sure he's chomping at the bit."
Spolarich has a batting average of .438 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 31 RBIs in 2022.
Other players considered for Player of the Year were Ryker Parker (St. Albans), Isaac McCallister (George Washington) and Isaiah Ramsey (Sissonville).
"It feels good, I feel like I put in a lot of work this offseason because I didn't play basketball so I got to be in the weight room and the hitting cage," Spolarich said of the honor. "I just want to thank my coaches and especially my teammates because they were always there."
"Ethan's certainly been a leader and done a great job for us whether it be at the plate or on the mound, at shortstop," Sutphin said. "He has a team-first attitude, plays the game hard. I really enjoyed watching him do his thing.
"He's consistent, comes to the field every day trying to get better. Always working on his game and he's just a great teammate. He wants the ball hit to him, big situation wants to be up at the plate with the game on the line."
Spolarich pitched to a 3-0 record with a 2.71 ERA. He will play at West Virginia State next season.
Freshman phenom
Charleston Catholic freshman pitcher DiCocco lit up the strike zone this season, striking out 114 batters to help the Irish to another state tournament berth. For his work on the mound, he earned Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year honors.
"I was really excited that I had the year that I had and I give it up to the coaches and team for backing me," DiCocco said. "Thank God for giving me the abilities. I had to work through some adversity in certain games but I was really proud of my season overall."
DiCocco had a 7-1 record and a 1.74 ERA, helping the Irish to the Class A state tournament as the No. 4 seed. Catholic will take on No. 1 Williamstown at 10 a.m. Friday.
"Jonah came into the year extremely polished," Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. "He really knows what he wants to do when he gets on the mound. Sets batters up very well. Even though I'm calling the pitches, him and I are on the same page."
DiCocco has a mixture of pitches: fastball, change-up and a knuckle curve, which isn't common in baseball, especially for a high school freshman.
"I was just working on it at home, I saw a video or two online and I started working on it and it's been very successful for me," DiCocco said of developing his knuckle curve.
DiCocco also hit .385 with an OPS of .955 and 31 RBIs.
Coach of the Year
Sissonville's Carpenter led the Indians to another strong season, compiling a 22-10 record before taking his team to regionals. Sissonville was just a win away from earning a trip to the state tournament but lost to defending champion Logan 4-1 on May 26 in game three of the best-of-three series.
Carpenter mainly credited his players and supporting coaching staff.
"It's a true testament to the work that our players put in, not only during the season but during the offseason, lifting and conditioning," Carpenter said. "It works all the way back through fall ball and last summer. I'm truly blessed to be where I'm at and I thank the Lord every day for that, but it's also a true testament to my coaching staff."
All-Valley capsules
Hurricane: Two of Spolarich's teammates join him on the All-Kanawha Valley first team. Junior catcher Caden Johnson hit .419 with 25 RBIs and senior infielder Quarrier Phillips hit .427 with 39 RBIs and three home runs. On the second team for Hurricane is junior utility player Damian Witty, who hit .434 with 28 RBIs and 45 runs.
Catholic: DiCocco is the only first-teamer for the Irish but senior Michael Ferrell made a strong case, hitting .402 with 25 RBIs and an OPS of 1.167 as he made the second team.
St. Albans: As usual, the Red Dragons are well-represented on the All-Kanawha Valley team and they have three first-teamers this season. Parker, a freshman, could have easily been Rookie of the Year, if not Player of the Year. The third baseman hit .427 with 26 RBIs and seven home runs. Joining Parker on the first team is senior outfielder Carson McCoy, who hit .446 with 29 RBIs, and junior Garrett Comer (.436, 25 RBIs). On the second team for the Red Dragons is junior Brady Williams (.362, 33 RBIs).
Sissonville: Another Player of the Year candidate was Ramsey, who led the All-Valley first team with an astonishing .557 batting average with 24 RBIs and 44 runs. Indians senior pitcher Collin Cottrell also made the first team with a 10-2 record with an ERA of 1.29 and a Valley-leading 126 strikeouts. Freshman Eli Simonton (.405, 25 RBIs, 19 runs) made the second team for the Indians.
George Washington: The Patriots are in the state tournament for the first time since 2008 and senior utility player Isaac McCallister is a big part of that run. Hitting .472 with 46 RBIs and a 2.90 ERA on the mound, McCallister earned first-team All-Valley honors. On the second team are seniors Jaeden Anderson (.405, 36 RBIs, 45 runs) and Cam Reed (.403, 21 RBIs, 43 runs).
Capital: A couple of Cougars earned second-team honors. Senior infielder Garrett Stuck hit .391 with 17 RBIs and stole 11 bases. Also on the second team is sophomore pitcher Evan Wilson, who had a 2.90 ERA with 75 strikeouts.
Herbert Hoover: Senior pitcher and outfielder Will Bright was bright for the Huskies as he made the first team with a .486 average, 21 RBIs and a 1.227 OPS. West Virginia State commit Ryan Beasley was on the second team as a starting pitcher as he pitched to a 5-3 record with a 2.67 ERA and 76 strikeouts.
Buffalo: The Bison have just one All-Kanawha Valley representative in junior third baseman Caleb Nutter. Nutter made the first team with a batting average of .488 with 28 RBIs and 16 doubles.
Winfield: Two Generals made the All-Valley team. On the first team is junior utility player Brett Bumgarner, who hit .348 with 32 RBIs while posting a 2.97 ERA on the mound. Junior catcher Dylan Kuhl (.350, 14 RBIs, 28 runs) made the second team.
Nitro: The Wildcats' lone All-Valley representative is sophomore utility player Noah Reed, who made the second team with an average of .375, 11 RBIs and an .882 OPS.
Riverside: Senior infielder John Graves made the second team as he hit .379 with a .471 OPB and he made just one error all season.
South Charleston: The Black Eagles are represented by junior pitcher and outfielder Dustin Johnson, who hit .340 while striking out 44 batters and had a .205 batting average against.