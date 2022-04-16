St. Albans’ baseball team capped its perfect weekend with a commanding win over Chapmanville in the championship game of the Ed Carter Memorial Tournament Saturday.
The Red Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back in an 11-1 victory in five innings over the Tigers at Loftis Field in St. Albans.
The Red Dragons move to 14-1 after going 3-0 on the weekend.
“We swung the bats well, played good defense, the pitchers threw strikes for the most part,” St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said. “The guy we started hadn’t pitched all year. We tried to get him on the mound, get his feet wet a little bit. Anytime you go the week undefeated it’s a good week. We got a tough week coming up.”
That starting pitcher, Brady Williams, went two innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. He left after two innings as he was hit with a pitch on his throwing elbow in the bottom of the second.
After Williams set down Chapmanville to start the game, the Red Dragon offense got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first. Carson McCoy led off with a walk and reached third on a throwing error by the Chapmanville catcher. McCoy was driven in by Garrett Comer’s single and Comer then scored on a Williams double to make the score 2-0 Red Dragons.
In the bottom of the second, St. Albans broke the game open with five runs on three hits and two Chapmanville errors. The inning featured a Ryker Parker bases-loaded two-run double that hit the base of the outfield fence. He just missed a grand slam and the Red Dragons had a 7-0 lead.
Chapmanville answered with a run on four two-out singles in a row to make the score 7-1.
In the bottom of the third, the Red Dragons added three more runs on four more hits — including a Williams two-run home run — and two more Chapmanville errors to take a 10-1 lead.
St. Albans scored its final run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fourth.
Jordan Mosley came in to close the game out and did so with a three-up, three-down fifth inning to give the Red Dragons the Carter Tournament win.
“Anytime you host a tournament you want to win in,” Whitman said. “It’s good for the seniors. We haven’t been able to have it the last two years and they haven’t really been able to play in it. They got to walk out as winners and that’s a good thing.”
Williams was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Parker was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Comer was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Mosley and Will Campbell each drove in a run.
St. Albans outhit Chapmanville 10-5 and Chapmanville committed six erorrs.