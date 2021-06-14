St. Albans had lots of chances to break Monday night's regional game open, but ultimately settled for a 5-2 home victory against Oak Hill behind the gritty pitching of sophomore Garrett Comer at Loftis Field.
Comer fired a complete-game three-hitter and struck out eight, but allowed a two-run homer to No. 8 hitter Braylon Thomas that gave the Red Devils a short-lived lead, and issued two walks and hit three batters.
The win gives St. Albans (24-7) the early lead in the best-of-three Class AAA Region 3 series, with the second game set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Hill.
SA regained the lead at 4-2 with a three-spot in the bottom of the third, getting a two-run single from Tyson Burke and an RBI hit from Brady Williams. It remained that way until Drew Whitman tacked on an insurance run in the sixth by lacing an RBI double.
The Red Dragons outhit the Red Devils 11-3, but stranded a runner in scoring position in every inning but one -- the lone inning in which Oak Hill left-hander Bradley Lokant set them down in order. Lokant also went the distance with four K's and no walks. In all, he stranded six runners in scoring position, three of them at third base.
"They threw that kid against Greenbrier East,'' said SA coach Rick Whitman, "and I saw where Greenbrier East got 10 hits and only scored two runs, so he does a good job of managing and staying out of big innings. We had opportunities to score more runs, and hopefully we'll have more tomorrow.
"But the good thing about our team is that it's not the same guys every game. It might be the top of the order this game, and the next game, it might be the bottom of the order. That's what we've got to continue to do, get production throughout the lineup. That makes us tough.''
Drew Whitman ended up 3 for 4 for St. Albans, and Carson McCoy went 2 for 4 with two doubles and Burke was also 2 for 4.
Oak Hill (10-12) surprised the home crowd by taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the second when Thomas launched a two-run homer over the left-field fence. Comer responded by limiting the Red Devils to one hit and two baserunners over the next 31/3 innings. It got curious again, though, in the top of the sixth.
With SA holding its 4-2 lead, Oak Hill got its first two batters aboard on a walk and a hit by pitch. But the Red Devils went from two on and none out to none on and two out in a blink.
Oak Hill failed to get down a sacrifice bunt and SA catcher Trent Short threw out a runner breaking for third. Moments later, following a pitch, Short fired behind the runner at first and the latter was caught in a rundown, getting tagged out at second. A harmless groundout ended the potential uprising.
"I told our guys coming up here we can't have the mental mistakes we had, and beat a team as good as St. Albans,'' said Oak Hill coach Matt Boyd. "We have to make routine plays, we have to be smart on the bases. We can't give them outs, because they're too good and they'll take advantage of it.
"I thought Bradley pitched a great game, and he's done that all year. I thought he kept us in the game and gave us a chance, but we had a couple mistakes with runners. We get a base hit in that situation, and we're right back in it.''
St. Albans' Short also threw out a runner at third to end the top of the first.
"We got out of some situations,'' Rick Whitman said, "and they helped us out with some baserunning mistakes. We threw two guys out at third, which were big. We had planned on them trying to steal third base and we were looking for it, so it's good to see the kids execute.''
The Red Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI hit from Comer, but also had a runner thrown out at home in that inning by Red Devils left fielder Braxton Hall. SA got four straight singles in the first, but managed just one run.