It was the runaway no one saw coming.
Freshman Gavin Comer pitched a five-inning two-hitter and visiting St. Albans broke open what had been a close contest with 14 runs in the top of the fifth Monday evening, ending with an 18-0 mercy-rule conquest against South Charleston at Bryan-McIlwain Field.
Garrett Comer, older brother of Gavin, led SA's 14-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with two runs batted in. Four other Red Dragons donated a pair of hits apiece -- Ayden Youngblood, Triston Harless, Bryce Eggleton and Carson Womack.
"The whole key to our team is whether we can swing the bats or not,'' said SA coach Rick Whitman. "If we start swinging the bats, we're going to be dangerous because we're pitching the ball really well and playing defense good enough to keep us in games.''
The Red Dragons (11-3) received solid hitting, pitching and fielding on Monday. Gavin Comer allowed just two singles, struck out six and walked one. He also had a putout and an assist in the field as SA played errorless defense.
Early on, it looked like St. Albans would need every bit of that strong performance by Gavin Comer. Halfway through the scheduled seven-inning game -- with two outs in the top of the fourth -- it was only 1-0.
However, an infield error by SC (9-6) extended that inning. Harless ripped a two-out, two-run single and another run crossed when the Black Eagles tried to pick off Harless at first. All three runs were unearned and made it 4-0, but the real hammer fell the next inning.
In the top of the fifth against a pair of relievers, St. Albans scored 14 times on eight hits, six walks, three errors and a hit batter to go up 18-0. The run on runs was so massive that the scoreboard operator lost track and displayed just a 17-0 score when the 31-minute SA at-bat was finally over.
SC coach Shane Saunders, a former SA assistant, said the plan was to replace starter Lucas McCulley after three innings with reliever Braxton Burke, which he did, and then use ace Dustin Johnson to close out the final two innings. Johnson, after all, had shut out the Red Dragons 2-0 on March 28 on a four-hitter.
Only Johnson never got to pitch Monday when things unraveled for the Black Eagles.
"Dustin's having a heck of a year,'' Saunders said, "and that was the game plan ... Then that blew up, and that falls on me. I told our guys we played well enough the first few innings and we stuck to what our game plan was. But the plan didn't work.
"We've seen what we can do when we play well. When we don't play well, we got the result we got tonight.''
Avery Graley and Kayden Hackman had the only hits for SC, which won just two games last season in Saunders' first year at the helm, but has seen the program revitalized this year.
"I'll say this about our guys,'' Saunders said. "Our seniors, I don't think they've won 10 games before this year in their high school careers. It's my second year and our guys have gotten a lot better. This time last year, we played St. Albans and I think our guys were intimidated to play games like this. I don't think that's the case now.
"We'll come back tomorrow. We've done it all year. When we throw strikes and we have good at-bats and make routine plays, we're pretty tough. Tonight, we don't do that and we struggle. They'll rebound fine.''
Whitman stressed that Monday's result was an anomaly for South Charleston.
"Shane's done a great job with them,'' Whitman said. "They've come leaps and bounds from where they were last year. They're a lot better than they were last year.''
Whitman was also pleased that his team produced throughout the batting order. Even before things got out of hand in the fifth, seven different Red Dragon starters came up with hits. Youngblood, Harless, Garrett Comer and Eggleton each had two RBIs.
"We just went through stretches where we haven't swung the bats well,'' Whitman said. "We were getting guys on base -- we just left runners on base. At one point in the season, we'd played 10 games and left 106 runners on base.''
St. Albans 18, South Charleston 0
St. Albans;100;3(14);--;18;14;0
South Charleston;000;00;--;0;2;4
Gavin Comer and Price; McCulley, Burke (4), Henson (5) and Dixon; Top hitters -- SA: Youngblood 2-4, 2 RBIs; Harless 2-3, double, 2 RBIs; Garrett Comer 3-3, 2 RBIs; Eggleton 2-3, 2 RBIs; Womack 2-3, double, RBI; SC: Graley 1-2; Hackman 1-2