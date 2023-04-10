Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SC vs St Albans
Buy Now

St Albans' Comer Garrett slides into 2nd base ahead of the tag by South Charleston's Corey Clark during Monday's game at South Charleston High.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

It was the runaway no one saw coming.

Freshman Gavin Comer pitched a five-inning two-hitter and visiting St. Albans broke open what had been a close contest with 14 runs in the top of the fifth Monday evening, ending with an 18-0 mercy-rule conquest against South Charleston at Bryan-McIlwain Field.

