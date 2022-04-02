MADISON -- St. Albans laid down the lumber on Chapmanville on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Dragons sent 16 batters to the plate and pushed 10 runs across in the top of the first inning and clubbed Chapmanville 18-0 at Scott High School's McDonald's Wooden Bat Classic baseball tournament.
St. Albans finished 2-0 in the tournament and improved to 5-2 on the season. The Red Dragons were an 8-6 winner over host Scott on Friday night during the first day of the tourney.
Chapmanville dropped to 5-2. The Tigers defeated Lincoln County 10-1 Friday.
The crack of the wooden bats was heard all around the ballpark at Skyhawk Field as the Red Dragons pounded out 17 hits. The game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
It was really over after one, however.
“We need to carry this wooden bat approach some and carry it on,” St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said. “We really focused on putting the ball on the barrel. I'm really proud of the guys.”
In the meantime, St. Albans starting pitcher Ryker Parker, a freshman, was in control on the mound. The right-hander put up the goose eggs, firing four innings of one-hit ball, striking out four and walking one. Nate Mullins then pitched the fifth inning and closed the door on the Tigers.
“Ryker came in and threw strikes,” Whitman said. “He also had some pretty good defense behind him and we turned two double plays.”
Will Campbell was 4 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the Red Dragons attack.
Garrett Comer was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and three runs knocked in.
Carson McCoy went 2 for 3 and drove in one run. Parker helped his cause as he was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Ayden Youngblood added a double for St. Albans.
Will Kirkendall was Chapmanville's starting and losing pitcher. He was lifted in the Tigers' disastrous first inning. He also had a single in the bottom of the fourth, Chapmanville's lone hit of the game.
The Red Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first right off the bat, thanks to four straight Chapmanville errors, and it snowballed from there.
Nate Price drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0. McCoy followed with an infield RBI single and it was 5-0.
Comer then delivered the big blow, a bases-loaded triple to left as the St. Albans lead swelled to 8-0. He then scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-0. Parker's RBI single upped the margin to 10-0.
Chapmanville finished with six errors for the game. St. Albans didn't have any.
“They didn't make a few plays,” Whitman said of the Tigers' defensive issues in the first inning. “We hit a few balls hard. We had a dogfight here against Scott last night. They battled us to the very end. This is our sixth game in six days. All away. We've been to Princeton. We've been down here at Scott twice and we've been to Riverside and Capital.”
St. Albans plated two more runs in the second with Will Parker's two-run single to center as the Red Dragons led 12-0.
The Red Dragons pushed the lead to 14-0 in the third with back-to-back sacrifice flies by Beau Kelley and Price.
St. Albans tacked on another in the fourth an an infield RBI single by Price, increasing the lead to 15-0.
Three more runs were added in the fifth as the Red Dragons went up 18-0. Tyler Richardson drove in the last one on an RBI single.
The Tigers are scheduled to return to action on Monday at 7 p.m. at Winfield. The Red Dragons are slated to play at Beckley Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday at 7.
Scott 7, Lincoln County 4: Senior Brady Carrico pitched the win for Scott (2-7), going six innings and allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Carrico also went 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI. Austin Light added two hits for the Skyhawks. Will Thompson had an RBI triple.
Brayden Starcher ripped a two-run homer for Lincoln County (2-7).