BECKLEY — St. Albans followed its game plan to a T.
The end result was a 9-3 victory Tuesday over Oak Hill in the second game of the Class AAA Region 3 baseball series at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The win advanced the Red Dragons (25-7), the 2017 and 2019 Class AAA state champions, to the state tournament, which starts next Thursday at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park.
With the loss, Oak Hill saw its season end at 11-13.
St. Albans jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings, chasing Oak Hill freshman starting pitcher Jayden McLain in the process.
“That’s really big in a game like this when you get off to a good start,” said St. Albans coach Rick Whitman. “Our whole idea was to come up here and jump on them early. Everybody likes playing ahead.”
In the opening inning, the visitors got a sacrifice fly RBI from Trent Short, then a fly ball from Garrett Comer dropped just inside the line for a double in short right field, scoring another run and staking St. Albans to a 2-0 lead.
An inning later, the Red Dragons pushed across three more runs on four base hits, including a pair of bunt singles on which Oak Hill couldn’t make plays. Carson McCoy brought home two teammates with a single to center field, then Tyson Burke drove in a run on a fielder’s choice groundout to push the lead to 5-0 heading into the bottom of the second.
“We talked about it before the game, you can’t give a team like that extra chances to score,” said Oak Hill coach Matt Boyd. “We had to play a clean game to beat them.”
Oak Hill was down but not out, however. The Red Devils scored a run in the second frame when catcher Ty Nelson doubled and courtesy runner Cole Legg later came home on a single by Jacob Ward to the right side of the infield.
In their half of the fifth, the Red Devils made the game a little tighter at 5-3 by plating two more runs on three hits. Eli Selvey singled to center and later scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base by Burke, the St. Albans pitcher. Then Braxton Hall singled and drove in Trent Rider, who had reached on a single. The Red Devils stranded two in that inning but went into the sixth trailing by just two runs.
“They’re solid,” Boyd said of his team’s foe. “They made a mistake and that’s rare.”
The Red Dragons responded, though, scoring three runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to put the game away. Micheal Hindman provided an RBI single, then St. Albans got some help from Oak Hill, scoring the next two times on a dropped fly ball and a wild pitch.
The final SA tally, in the seventh, came when Will Campbell’s double to the gap in left-center scored Brady Williams.
Oak Hill couldn’t mount a threat in either of the final two innings, going three-up, three-down in both frames. Burke struck out the Red Devil side swinging in the sixth, and he induced two groundouts and a line drive out in the seventh to preserve the St. Albans victory.
“We had the opportunities; we just made too many mistakes,” Boyd said. “We had two freshmen [McLain and Rider] on the mound in a regional final, and I’m proud of how they handled themselves. Hopefully our young guys will learn from this and see what it takes to make it to the states.”