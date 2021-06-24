Bridgeport escaped a couple of late Jefferson rallies to win the Class AAA state baseball tournament semifinal 7-5 Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The Indians move on to play Hurricane in the Class AAA championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at APP.
Bridgeport coach Robert Shields led the Indians to six consecutive Class AA titles (2014-19) before moving up to Class AAA, and his team hasn’t missed a beat.
“We live to play another day,” Shields said. “Moving up to triple-A and playing a team the likes of Jefferson, I knew they had a chance of coming back. They had some big sticks throughout their lineup.”
After a couple of scoreless innings, the Indians sent nine batters to the plate and jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third.
Cameron Cole started the rally with a one-out double and Frank Why drove him in with a single to right. The throw was on target and Cole would have been out but catcher Connor Bailey had the ball knocked out of his glove and the run scored.
Why advanced to second on the throw and was subsequently driven in ib Nathan Paulsen’s RBI triple. On the play, Paulsen scored on a throwing error at third to give the Indians a 3-0 lead. JD Love then hit another triple and Aidan Paulsen drove in Love with a single. Aidan Paulsen later scored on a passed ball to make the score 5-0.
“We didn’t sit back and be patient [at first] but I thought they made good adjustments and that’s what the senior leaders that we have do” Shields said. They help on the bench with a lot of things. We gotta do it one more day.”
Jefferson looked to have a rally going in the bottom of the third as it loaded the bases with one out for designated hitter Regan Allinger.
Allinger flew out to center and Connor Bailey appeared to tag and score from third, but the Indians appealed the call and the umpires ruled Bailey left third base too early, resulting in the final out of the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars finally got runs on the board as they scored three runs on three hits. Jefferson had a chance to take the lead at one point as Cullen Horowicz, who has 15 home runs on the season, came to the plate with the bases loaded and no one out and got a base hit to drive in the Cougars’ third run.
In the top of the sixth, Bridgeport answered with two more runs to make the score 7-3.
The Cougars weren’t done threatening, though. After Bridgeport starting pitcher Christopher Harbert exited the game, relieved by Austin Mann, Jefferson got two runs right back to make the score 7-5. Mann got out of the jam as he induced a fly out to right field to leave the bases loaded and eliminate the threat.
Mann went on to set down the Cougars in order in the bottom of the seventh to earn the save.
Harbert pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three runs. He struck out seven.
“Gutty performance out of Chris Harbert and Austin Mann coming in in relief and doing a nice job,” Shields said.
The top of Bridgeport’s lineup did most of the damage as its first five hitters combined for seven of the Indians’ eight hits. Cole was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Why was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Nathan Paulsen was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and JD Love went 1 for 4.
“I’m just looking to execute for my team and get a run in any we can,” Nathan Paulsen said.