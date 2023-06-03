For Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield, bunting wins championships.
With Saturday's WVSSAC Class AAA baseball state championship game tied at three in the bottom of the fourth inning, Midland's Ben Fulks, Bryce Alfrey and Hunter McSweeney secured back-to-back-to-back bunt singles, blindsiding the Hedgesville defense.
Before the No. 3 Eagles (28-9) knew it, they were down 11-3 and the No. 1 Knights (30-10) were en route to an 11-8 championship win at GoMart Ballpark -- the first for Midland since 2003.
"It worked out big for us in the fourth inning," Brumfield said of his small-ball tactics. "We told the kids, 'You have to be able to get the bunts down in big situations. You have to be able to buy into it.' The way kids are today, they want to hit, they don't want to bunt. We had three bunts in a row that worked. We had the squeeze on. I tip my hat to them. Great execution."
In today's baseball world, bunting fundamentals are seldom taught. Brumfield said the Knights work on it all year long.
"We put the machine up and we work on bunting the whole time," Brumfield said. "We went back and we had the bunting mat out and we made sure we were bunting on that mat the last two weeks. You get booed because [of bunting], but it doesn't matter, we won and bunting was a big part of that."
McSweeney said he was just trying to move the runners over when he got his bunt single to load the bases.
"I was really just trying to put it down the third-base line because I saw the third baseman was playing back," McSweeney said. "I was really just trying to get the runners over and get everything over and try to get on."
McSweeney admitted he had his doubts about bunting practice throughout the season, but he said it paid off in the end.
"It helped us a lot going through practice bunting every day at least multiple times a day," McSweeney said. "It just shows that we come together as a great team. We don't want to play as ourselves, we want to play as a team."
The bunt-happiness isn't random for Brumfield.
Brumfield's dad, George, was coach at Wayne for 27 years and won four state championships (1984, 1992, 1994 and 1995). George is now an assistant coach under Tracy at Midland and Saturday's game was his 12th championship game appearance as a coach.
George, who also coached Tracy at Wayne, has instilled the importance of bunting in his son for years.
"I learned that a long time ago," Tracy Brumfield said. "Thirty years ago."
"He loves to bunt," George Brumfield said. "We don't work on it enough, but we've been working on it since the tournament started and it has paid off. Bunting helped us win the game. I don't think they expected us to bunt as many times as we did. Maybe the first time or second."
Hedgesville coach Eric Grove certainly didn't expect the bunts.
"They were perfect bunts," Grove said. "We got a great athlete on the mound and that's kind of where we lost our footing a little bit -- tough plays. A well-executed bunt is the best hit in baseball. We didn't do a good enough job to get it done."
Three of Midland's 12 hits were bunt singles.