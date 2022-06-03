Charleston Catholic freshman starting pitcher Jonah DiCocco gave the Irish just what they needed in Friday’s Class A state baseball tournament semifinal against Williamstown.
DiCocco went the distance, allowing four runs -- only one earned -- on six hits with nine strikeouts as the No. 4-seeded Irish took a 7-4 win over the No. 1 Yellowjackets Friday morning at Appalachian Power Park.
The Irish (17-19) move on to the Class A championship game for the first time since 2019 and will play No. 2 Wahama in the state championship game Saturday afternoon. Wahama defeated three-time defending champion 4-2 in the second semifinal Friday afternoon.
“It’s amazing, give it up to my team getting those hits in the first couple of innings,” DiCocco said. “It’s amazing that I got to pitch on this field and in this moment as a freshman. My fastball, two-seams on the lefties and then the curveball was on today.”
“It was a hard-fought game,” first-year Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. “We thought with Jonah on the mound we had a shot at them even if they were the No. 1 seed. They had not seen Jonah [in the two matchups between the teams this season] and he was able to stay ahead of them and keep them off balance. If it hadn’t been for a few errors on some throws things would have been easier.”
DiCocco got into some trouble with those errors, but kept calm and didn’t let the pressure get to him. It didn’t look like his first time pitching on West Virginia’s biggest high school baseball stage.
Perhaps his pregame ritual is part of the reason why he kept his cool.
“I meditated this morning a little bit before I got here just trying to keep myself calm before the game,” DiCocco said. “You just gotta get on the mound, take a few deep breaths and get back in the groove.”
DiCocco and Williamstown starting pitcher Chase Barkley didn’t allow a run over the first two innings but Catholic got to Barkley in the top of the third.
With two outs, Gage Tawney hit a double off the base of the left-field wall and reached third when DiCocco's grounder got through the legs of Williamstown second baseman Ty Ott.
Catholic took advantage of the error. With runners on first and third, Michael Ferrell singled to drive in Tawney and Gannon Morris followed with an RBI double to give the Irish a 2-0 lead.
Williamstown answered in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs on two hits and two Catholic errors to knot the game at 2.
Parker Schramm singled to start the inning and then stole second. After Luke Ankrom struck out for the first out of the inning, Catholic had some defensive lapses of its own. With one out and Schramm on second, Harbor Haught bunted back to DiCocco and DiCocco attempted to get the out at first but threw the ball into right field, allowing Schramm to score and Haught to advance to second on the errant throw.
Barkley then bunted to the right side and Catholic first baseman Tyler Brown fielded the ball and attempted to get the force out at first but threw the ball over Luke Blaydes’ head and into right, allowing Haught to score and tie the game.
Catholic didn’t take long to respond, though, as the Irish put up a big fifth inning. Catholic scored five runs on five hits to take a 7-2 lead.
Blaydes led off with a single and Tawney put down a bunt that Barkley fielded. Barkley attempted to get the lead runner at second but Ott’s foot came off the bag to put two on with no one out for DiCocco. DiCocco, Ferrell and Morris hit three RBI singles in a row, then Hayden Carriger had an RBI single to put the Irish up 6-2. The final run of the inning came via a Brown ground out that drove in Jeff Reynolds from third.
From there, just six outs separated Catholic from the state championship game.
It wasn’t a walk in the park, though, as Williamstown added two runs on two errors in the bottom of the sixth. Schamm popped up to Morris but Morris dropped the ball in shallow left-center and Schamm was safe at first. Ankrom then walked on four pitches and runners were on first and second with no one out.
Bobinger came out to the mound to meet with the infield and discuss strategy in case Williamstown tried to put a bunt down.
Haught did exactly that, bunting hard back to DiCocco. DiCocco had time to get the lead runner at third but rushed the throw and it went into left field, allowing Schamm and Ankrom to score. Haught made it to third on the play.
Later in the inning, Haught tried to score on a passed ball but was tagged out at home for the first out of the inning.
“We cannot afford to do that [in Saturday's title game],” Bobinger said. “We’ll talk a little bit here about our defense.”
Barkley singled later in the frame but DiCocco struck out Tracey Thomas and induced a Carson Hill ground out to end the sixth inning.
The seventh was scoreless as DiCocco had a perfect frame to close out the 7-4 win.
DiCocco was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Ferrell was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Morris was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Carriger was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Brown drove in a run.
Catholic outhit Williamstown 9-6 and the Irish committed four errors compared to the Yellowjackets’ two.