Never tell Charleston Catholic the odds.
In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the No. 4-seeded Irish came from behind with two outs in the top of the seventh to stun No. 2 Wahama as the Irish took a 6-5 win over the White Falcons in the Class A baseball state tournament championship game Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.
It’s Charleston Catholic’s first state championship since 2017 and third overall, and they accomplished this one with a losing record.
Catholic (18-19) established an early 4-0 lead but allowed five unanswered runs by Wahama (25-8), surrendering the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Down to their final out in the top of the seventh, the Irish put together four two-out hits, plating two runs to take a 6-5 lead, which became final after starting pitcher Gannon Morris closed out the bottom of the seventh.
“I think I said yesterday that our only shot to win this game was to have a 12-10 game,” first-year Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. “It wasn’t quite 12-10 but it was a higher-scoring game and it just worked out perfect.”
Morris went the distance, allowing five earned runs on five hits. He struck out just one.
“I’m just a really gritty pitcher,” Morris said. “I only had one strikeout today. I like to put the ball in play and just had to do my job and trust my teammates. I didn’t have my best stuff. My out pitch wasn’t there. I just had to battle. That’s what I’ve done all season.”
“Gannon is a fighter, very tenacious,” Bobinger said. “He’s always around the plate, he’s not gonna give up any pitch and he’s gonna fight for 110 [pitches]. That’s the way he is.”
Catholic was up against a strong starting pitcher in Wahama’s Aaron Henry, who featured velocity on his fastball and a snapping curve. But the Irish were up to the task.
After getting a couple of singles in the first inning without scoring, Catholic got on the board in the second as Josef Brammer drove in Jeff Reynolds with a single up the middle to give the Irish a 1-0 advantage.
In the top of the third, as Catholic went through its batting order for the second time, the Irish touched Henry up for three runs on three hits, all with two outs. After Gage Tawney and Jonah DiCocco were retired to start the frame, Michael Ferrell singled, Morris singled and Reynolds hit a two-run double to give the Irish a 3-0 lead. It wasn’t a traditional double, as the Wahama right fielder lost the ball in the sun, allowing it to roll deep into right and Morris scored from first.
Hayden Carriger then singled to drive in Reynolds to add another run to Catholic’s tally, making the score 4-0.
The White Falcons responded with two runs on two hits in the bottom of the third. Logan Roach was hit by a pitch, Ethan Gray singled and Henry was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out.
Trey Ohlinger then singled to drive in Roach and Gray, cutting Catholic’s lead in half. There would have been runners on first and second with no one out but Henry got thrown out at second on the single for the first out of the inning. Morris worked out of further trouble and Catholic emerged from the third with a 4-2 lead.
The fourth and fifth innings were scoreless and Catholic maintained a 4-2 lead after five. However, the Wahama bats woke up in the bottom of the sixth as the White Falcons scored three runs on three hits to take a 6-5 lead.
Hayden Lloyd started the inning off with a single and Chandler McClanahan bunted him over to second. Ethyn Bartnitz doubled to drive in Lloyd, Roach was intentionally walked and Gray singled to load the bases for Henry, who was hit by a pitch that tied the game at 4.
With the bases still loaded and one out, Ohlinger hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Roach and give Wahama a 5-4 lead, its first of the game.
From there, it was up to Henry to get the final three outs in the top of the seventh. Henry cruised through the first two batters but he reached his pitch limit of 110 with two outs in the seventh and Bryce Zuspan came on in relief.
Zuspan was greeted by Morris and Reynolds, who hit back-to-back singles, putting runners on first and second. Carriger singled, driving in Morris to tie the game at 5.
“Gannon did a great job getting on, then Jeff got on, then I saw his first pitch and I knew I could hit him,” Carriger said.
After Brown was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Brammer popped up a bunt right in front of the plate. Barnitz, Wahama's catcher, made a dive for it but couldn't hang on, allowing Reynolds to score from third and give the Irish the lead back.
“We work on the bunt constantly,” Bobinger said. “The third baseman was playing back, the kid on the mound was a little bit young. We thought we had an opportunity there to put pressure on the defense. That’s our trademark. Luckily he got just enough of it that he was able to get it an inch or two one way or the other and it’s over with.”
With the one-run lead, it was Catholic’s turn to attempt a clean inning and take home the trophy. The inning wasn’t exactly clean, as Wahama's Nathan Fields hit a two-out double and reached third on a passed ball, but Morris induced a game-ending ground out and the Irish took the title.
“The whole time, from the time we were doing batting practice until that last out, they were confident they were gonna be able to win it,” Bobinger said. “Give them credit.”
“A lot of emotions,” Morris said. “We’re just a very gritty team. We’re not out of it. That’s been the mentality all year.”
Morris and Ferrell were both 2 for 4, Reynolds was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Carriger was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brammer was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
For Wahama, Barnitz was 1 for 5 with an RBI, Roach was 2 for 2, Gray was 3 for 4 and Ohlinger was 1 for 3 with three RBIs.
Zuspan was the losing pitcher as he went a third of an inning, allowing two runs on four hits. Henry did not figure in the decision as he went 62/3 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and he struck out 10.