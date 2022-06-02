No sooner had Fairmont Senior given Robert C. Byrd life, the Eagles killed themselves with errors.
A couple of mishaps in the bottom of the fifth inning by the Polar Bears allowed Byrd to tie the game at 4-all, but a key play in the sixth featuring two errors by the Eagles led to three deciding runs as Fairmont Senior held on for a 7-4 win in the second of two Class AA state tournament semifinals Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The win sent Fairmont Senior (27-10) into the AA championship tilt against Logan at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Wildcats defeated Shady Spring 10-1 earlier on Thursday.
It will mark the Polar Bears’ first championship-game appearance since a 7-5 loss to Herbert Hoover in 2013.
“It’s going to be great, it’s been since, what, ’13 since Fairmont Senior has been in that championship game?” Polar Bears coach David Ricer said. “We pretty much had that game wrapped up and gave it away, hopefully we can have a different outcome this time.”
For four innings in Thursday’s nightcap, things couldn’t have gone much cleaner or quicker for Fairmont Senior. Mayson Jack had a no-hitter intact and the Polar Bears led 1-0. To that point, Jack needed just 34 pitches to record 12 outs.
Fairmont Senior seemingly took control in the top of the fifth. Logan Canfield led off with a double and moved to third on an infield single from Gunner Riley. After Dominic Viani popped to the pitcher, Evan Dennison singled to right, bringing home Canfield and Riley and Dennison advanced to third on an error. Gavin Blair followed with an RBI double and the Polar Bears led 4-0.
But as dominant as Jack and a stellar defense up to that point had been, it quickly turned in the bottom half of the frame. RCB's Luke Sperry was hit by a pitch to start and Brayden Thomason followed with a single to right, and an error allowed Sperry to score and for Thomason to reach third base. Bryce Byrd dropped a bunt past Fairmont first baseman Gavin Hissam, allowing Thomason to score, and he was followed by a Rylan Rock strikeout, a Waylon Dodd walk and an Evan Warne popout, setting up Tanner Cook with two on and two outs.
Cook grounded softly to third base, but the throw from Blair sailed high and into the bleachers, bringing Byrd and pinch-runner JD Ford around and the game was suddenly tied at 4.
Seemingly undeterred, Riley reached on a one-out infield single in the top of the sixth and advanced to second on a stolen base. Nathaniel Junkins, who came on in relief of starter Sperry to start the inning, seemed to make a pivotal play when he snared a line drive off the bat of Viani but his throw to second in an attempt to double-off Riley went into center field, allowing Riley to score and keeping the inning alive. After walks to Dennison and Blair, Samuel Viani made the Eagles pay, lacing a single into right field, scoring two and giving the Polar Bears some much-needed breathing room.
“That’s the difference in this team now and this team earlier in the season,” Ricer said. “This team earlier in the season, that would have been an opportunity for the wheels to fall off and start pointing fingers, but we’ve been working really hard for them to pick each other up and for the last three weeks they’ve done nothing but that. That was huge.”
Jack posted a zero in the sixth inning and, after Nick George worked a scoreless frame of relief for Robert C. Byrd, worked around a pair of seventh-inning singles to seal the deal. Jack allowed only four hits in the complete-game effort, striking out four and walking one along the way.
“We were aggressive, maybe a little too aggressive, but you live by the sword, you die by the sword. Credit him today,” Robert C. Byrd coach Tanner Hill said.
The Eagles (26-10) were making their first appearance in the state tournament.
“Very proud of this group of boys, they turned the program from a basement-dweller to a contender for a state championship,” Hill said. “It didn’t quite work out the way we wanted today but hopefully the program is in the right place and maybe see us again here soon.”
Riley went 3 for 5 and Dennison finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. The two combined to score five runs as well. Blair was 2 for 2.