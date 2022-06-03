Historically speaking, Friday evening’s Class AAA baseball state tournament semifinal between George Washington and Jefferson couldn’t have looked like much more of a mismatch.
But for weeks during a magical run that has taken them from 5-10 to the doorstep of a state title, the upstart Patriots have stayed in the moment.
And did GW ever give its fan base one to remember on Friday.
Isaac McCallister worked five innings of relief and the Patriots found answers each time they needed them in the latter innings, getting a go-ahead sacrifice fly off the bat of Joseph Lively in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 5-4 victory over the Cougars at Appalachian Power Park.
The win sent George Washington (20-16), which was 5-10 in the middle of April, into the state finals for the first time in school history. The Patriots will play Saturday afternoon against the winner of the semifinal between Bridgeport and Hurricane which was underway late Friday.
Jefferson meanwhile entered the week chasing its state-leading 13th title, and though the Patriots faced many adverse situations, they refused to break. McCallister and starter Cameron Reed combined to issue 11 free passes via walk or hit batsman but also stranded 11 runners in holding the Cougars (33-5) at bay.
“This team, they bend but they don’t break, and the amount of grit, toughness and resiliency that they’ve developed over the course of this season, I’m just so proud of them,” GW coach Mike Davis said. “These guys are battlers. They’re just so tough, man.”
GW started fast, getting a bloop single from Reed and a bunt single from Jaeden Anderson to begin the top of the first, with Reed later scoring an a single by Kam Snyder.
The Patriots held that 1-0 advantage going into the second inning when Reed began to struggle with his command. Jefferson drew three walks, had two hitters hit by pitch and took advantage of three wild pitches, and it all amounted to a pair of runs without a hit.
The Cougars upped that lead further in the bottom of the third when starting pitcher Griffin Horowicz belted a solo home run to left-center field to make the score 3-1. McCallister entered after Sam Roberts was hit by a pitch and GW escaped further damage.
With the game and momentum teetering, George Washington came up with a big response from the bottom of its lineup in the top of the fourth. Eli Dawson and Abe Fenwick got it started with singles, and Lively dropped a sacrifice bunt to move them into scoring position with one out. Eight-hole hitter Tyler Smith struck out looking, putting Horowicz in position to escape, but Bryson Hoff, the ninth hitter in the lineup, laced a two-out double to right-center field, scoring Dawson and Fenwick to tie the game at 3.
McCallister worked around a two-out single to hang a zero in the bottom of the frame and GW came right back to start the fifth.
Anderson was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to third on a stolen base and a one-out single off the bat of Snyder. With Dawson at-bat, the Patriots engineered a textbook hit-and-run as Snyder took off for second, pulling Jefferson shortstop Kellen Kinsler toward the bag as Dawson hit a grounder through the vacated hole. Anderson scored to put GW up 4-3.
That score held until the bottom of the sixth. The Cougars’ Joseph Palinvale singled and Josh Cienfengos struck out to start things. After Connor Bailey walked and Sam Wabnitz struck out, McCallister got within one strike of escaping but Horowicz, on a 2-2 count, hit a bounding ball up the middle that scored Palinvale and tied things at 4.
Roberts was hit by a pitch for the second time, loading the bases for Hefner. With the count full and the runners in motion, McCallister came up with arguably the biggest pitch of his life, a curveball that Hefner harmlessly grounded to GW first baseman Smith to end the threat.
“I’m confident enough, I know that I can throw that pitch whenever I want to throw it,” McCallister said. “I mean, who’s expecting a 3-2 curveball with the bases loaded?”
“He came in and I won’t repeat exactly what he said, but he said, ‘That’s the biggest 3-2 curveball I’ve thrown in my life,’ and I was like, ‘You think?’” Davis added. “What can you say about him? That was just a gutsy, gutsy performance out of him.”
George Washington came up with one final answer. Snyder drew a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh and, after Dawson struck out, Abe Fenwich hit a fly ball that was lost in the sun by Jefferson left fielder Daquan Shipe. It was dropped, allowing Fenwich to reach and Snyder advanced to third.
That set up Lively, who hit a ball plenty deep enough to center to allow Snyder to score, and McCallister came up with one more zero to seal the deal.
Reed, Snyder, Dawson and Hoff all finished with two hits for GW. Horowcz went 3 for 3 for Jefferson.