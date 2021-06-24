The Class AA and Class A portions of the prep baseball state tournament join the fray with semifinals Friday at Appalachian Power Park, with two Kanawha Valley teams playing for a shot in Saturday's championship games.
Herbert Hoover (20-12), the Region 2 champion and the No. 3 seed in Class AA, is back in the state tournament for the first time since winning the 2013 championship. The Huskies will face No. 2 seed Logan (27-6), the Region 4 champ, at approximately 1 p.m., or 50 minutes after the completion of the first semifinal between top-seeded Independence (23-4) and No. 4 North Marion (19-8), which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Charleston Catholic (25-10, seeded No. 2 in Class A) plays Friday's nightcap against No. 3 Man. That game is slated to start 50 minutes after the other small-school semifinal between top seed and two-time defending champion Moorefield (20-5) and No. 4 Williamstown (17-11), set to start at 5 p.m.
Class AA
Herbert Hoover and Logan met twice in Cardinal Conference games during the regular season, with the Wildcats winning both -- 6-2 on May 18 at Logan and 8-6 on May 27 in Falling Rock.
Logan also has had a long state-tournament drought and has reached Charleston for the first time in 12 years. The Wildcats have won 12 of their last 13 games, the only loss during that stretch coming in the opener of the best-of-three Region 4 tournament against Point Pleasant. Logan came back to clinch the state berth with 10-4 and 10-0 wins over the Black Knights.
Herbert Hoover swept its regional by winning two high-scoring affairs over Philip Barbour, 13-7 and 9-6, and is 5-0 in the postseason.
The Huskies have made a big turnaround since 2019, when they finished 7-25.
"We were young two years ago. We've got a super group of kids," Hoover coach J.R. Oliver said. "There's a lot of team unity and everybody is working together."
Oliver said he expects to start junior left-hander Ryan Beasley (6-3, 1.78 ERA) against Logan.
At the plate, junior Will Bright (.459 on-base percentage) sets the table for the Huskies' potent middle of the lineup, which includes senior Brayden Rollyson (.395 batting average, .440 OBP), senior Matthew Toops (.394, 25 RBIs), senior Nick Grayam (.327, five home runs, 23 RBIs) and junior Ryan Elkins (.349, team-high 26 RBIs).
"We rely quite a bit on the middle of our lineup and they've produced really well, especially in the postseason," Oliver said.
Sophomore Aiden Slack led Logan's attack during the regular season, hitting .488. The Wildcats top pitchers are senior Tyler Finnwick and sophomore Dawson Maynard.
Speaking of long state tournament droughts, North Marion is in for the first time in four decades while its semifinal opponent, Independence, is back for the first time since 2014.
The semifinal winner will meet in the championship game early Saturday afternoon, 45 minutes after the Class AAA championship, scheduled for 10 a.m.
Class A
Charleston Catholic and Man will also be meeting for the third time this season. The Irish swept the Hillbillies in two regular-season meetings, winning 14-8 on May 7 at Man and 6-5 on May 17 at Shawnee Park, Catholic's home venue.
Since that loss, Man has won 11 in a row, including a 5-0 record in which the Hillbillies outscored their opponents 48-1. They defeated Tolsia, Buffalo and Sherman, all by shutouts, in the sectional, then swept Wahama in the regional by scores of 4-0 and 5-1.
Charleston Catholic is also perfect in its postseason run to Appalachian Power Park, where the Irish have qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight time. The last time the tournament was played, in 2019, Catholic lost to Moorefield 4-2 in the championship game. The Irish own two state-championship trophies, winning titles in 2013 and 2017.
The Irish swept their sectional, defeating Richwood and Moorefield (twice) before taking down James Monroe in two games in the regional. Catholic has scored double-figures in runs in five postseason games, averaging 12 per contest.
Catholic is led by senior Jacob Hufford, who is 11-1 with a 2.32 ERA as a pitcher and is hitting .381 with 21 RBIs and a team-high 49 runs as a hitter.
Other top hitters for the Irish are seniors J.W. Armstrong (.426, 29 RBIs, 39 runs),Thomas Rennie (.380, team-high 37 RBIs), Evan Sayre (.351, 27 RBIs), junior Michael Ferrell (.323) and sophomore Gannon Morris (.346).
The early Class A semifinal features a battle of the Yellow Jackets, Moorefield and Williamstown.
Moorefield comes in on a 13-game winning streak, and two of its five losses came against Class AAA powerhouse Jefferson. Seniors Hayden Baldwin (7-1, 1.31 ERA; .414 average, team-high 35 RBIs) and Isaac Van Meter (.472) are Moorefield's top weapons.
Williamstown counters with senior Leewood Molessa, who brings a .452 batting average, 36 RBIs and a 1.72 ERA to go with his 6-3 pitching record.
The Class A championship game will be played Saturday, about 45 minutes after the completion of the AA final.