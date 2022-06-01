HURRICANE — A loss to Bridgeport in the 2021 West Virginia Class AAA baseball state championship game still stings for eight Hurricane starters who returned to the club this season.
In 2022, they won't have to wait until the title game to get another shot at the Indians as the two teams face off in the semifinals Friday in the Class AAA nightcap at Appalachian Power Park.
"This is obviously an opportunity you don't get very often, a second run at it," Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said. "They [Hurricane players] know [Bridgeport is] a good team."
Bridgeport has come away with wins in the last seven state championship games in which they've competed. Six of those came while competing in Class AA, and after the state tournament was cancelled in 2020, the Indians moved up to Class AAA and defeated Hurricane 10-4 for its first championship in that classification.
But come Friday, that means very little for Bridgeport. Head coach Robert Shields knows what Hurricane is capable of doing and isn't overlooking the experience they bring back to Charleston Friday.
"They've got eight returning starters which are a year older and that's a lot of valuable experience there," Shields said. "We've got to limit our mistakes and try and minimize big innings, we've got to be able to keep some of their top guys off base and not allow their guys to hurt us."
Hurricane and Bridgeport met early in the season, a 7-6 win for the Redskins. It was the third game the Indians had played in 24-hours after a loss to Spring Valley the night before and a win over George Washington earlier that Saturday morning.
To come away with another win, Sutphin said Hurricane must stick with what has worked for the Redskins so far this season, focusing on their own game and playing with the intensity that has helped carry them to this point in the season.
"I think we just need to focus on us and play our game. This team has played a long time together and their bond is strong and they're togetherness is apparent," Sutphin said.
Redskins senior Bryson Rigney knows all too well the feeling that he and his fellow teammates shared last season with the loss in the title game. In his final season with Hurricane, he's hoping for a different result.
"It's all about getting the job done this year. No messing around. Last year we let ourselves down," Rigney said. "Even if we get down a few runs, we have to keep fighting. It's never over until the game ends."
Rigney got the start on the mound in the matchup between the two teams in April but has since moved to more of a reliever's role while also playing as an infielder when he's not pitching. That shift has been beneficial.
"I like relieving better. I don't feel the pressure, honestly, I just come in and get outs as quick as possible," Rigney said, giving a nod to the Redskins defense that has been strong all season.
Some of those strengths -- pitching and defense -- have been a major factor in Bridgeport's success this season.
"I think pitching and defense have definitely been our strengths," Shields said. "We're strong up the middle and overall we've struggled at times but we've put the ball in play. Our biggest problem has been we fly out too much."
On the other side of the bracket sit George Washington and Jefferson, who will play at 5 p.m. Friday, completing a Class AAA tournament field where winning isn't only tradition, it's an expectation.
Shields called Jefferson and Hurricane perennial Class AAA powers. Throw in a George Washington team that is returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2008 and it makes for a loaded field.
"Absolutely, and you wouldn't want it any other way," Sutphin said. "That's how it's supposed to be and that's what makes for a good tournament and we're just looking forward to the opportunity."
The second semifinal between Hurricane and Bridgeport is scheduled to start 50 minutes after the first game ends.
The winners will play in the Class AAA state championship game Saturday, the last of three finals to be played on that day.