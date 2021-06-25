Moorefield saved its best for last in a Class A baseball state tournament semifinal game Friday at Appalachian Power Park.
With Moorefield down 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and a two-strike count on senior right fielder Jayden Moore, Moore hit a bases-loaded walk-off double to send his team to the Class A title game with a 8-7 win over Williamstown.
“I was just trying to stay down on the ball [and] look it through and he finally gave me one that I liked and I took it for a ride,” Moore said. “I knew I had to [be] clutch.”
Moorefield will play in the championship game Saturday afternoon against Man, which defeated Charleston Catholic 7-3 in the other Class A semifinal Friday.
“[Williamstown starter Leewood Molessa] was fantastic,” Moorefield coach Wade Armentrout said. “We knew he was gonna be really good, knew he was gonna throw a lot of strikes. Our real goal was [to get] to their second or third guy in the bullpen.”
Things didn’t start well for Moorefield starting pitcher Hayden Baldwin in the top of the first as he surrendered four quick runs.
Williamstown shortstop Maxwell Molessa led off the game with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Designated hitter Chase Barkley singled, stole second and scored on a Leewood Molessa single to make it 2-0.
Leewood Molessa was erased at second on a Trevor Powell fielder’s choice and Andrew Florence — courtesy runner for Powell — stole second and reached third on a throwing error by the pitcher. After Brady Ankrom walked and stole second, Ethan Holbert drove a two-run single to make the score 4-0. Williamstown was 4 for 4 in stolen bases in the inning.
Moorefield catcher John Lahmeyer had the last laugh, though, as he thwarted the next two stolen base attempts and Williamstown did not steal another base in the game.
Moorefield’s offense also found its rhythm after the first inning as it scored five unanswered runs with two in the second and three in the third.
Center fielder Matthew Jenkins started the second-inning rally with a one-out single followed by a Jaydon See single. Then, Bryce Hines hit a ringing double to drive in Jenkins and put See at third. See scored on a passed ball and Hines later scored from third on fielder’s choice to cut Williamstown’s lead to 4-3.
Moorefield took the lead in the bottom of the third as a result of sloppy defense and pitching on Williamstown’s part.
The trouble began when Baldwin reached first on an error. Isaac VanMeter and Moore were then were both hit by pitches, loading the bases for Jenkins, who delivered a two-run single to put Moorefield up 5-4.
Williamstown wasn’t done, though, as it scored three unanswered runs — two in the fifth, one in the sixth — to take a 7-5 lead.
Things were looking good from there for Williamstown as Leewood Molessa found a groove and set down nine straight batters from the fourth through the sixth inning.
The seventh inning wasn’t as smooth. After surrendering a leadoff single to Hines, Garrett Strickler reached on an error, moving Hines to second. Mongold then singled to load the bases before Karson Reed flew out for the first out of the inning. Baldwin then hit a sacrifice fly to center that drove in Hines.
VanMeter was intentionally walked to load the bases, this time for Moore. Moore put together a tough at-bat, fouling off multiple two-strike pitches before driving the game-winning double over the left fielder’s head.
“I was just trying to take good swings and keep my eye on the ball and put it in the gap somewhere,” Moore said. “I’m a senior, I’ve been here before. I know what it’s like.”
Moorefield has won the last two Class A state titles and Armentrout feels good going into Saturday’s championship game.
“[I feel] really good with the fact that we’re going to be in [the championship] after a game like that,” he said. “It was looking a little gloomy at first but I put my money on our guys.”
Williamstown’s Leewood Molessa went 62/3 innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) off eight hits. He struck four and walked one. Baldwin went 42/3 innings for Moorefield, allowing 6 runs off six hits and nine strikeouts. VanMeter got the win in relief as he went 21/3 innings allowing one run on three hits. He struck out four.