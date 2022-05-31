Logan is just two wins away from its second Class AA baseball state title in a row.
The No. 1 Wildcats (27-9) have been a force all season and look to continue their winning ways against No. 4 Shady Spring (26-9) in Thursday's state tournament semifinal at Appalachian Power Park. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Fifty minutes after the conclusion of Logan's game against Shady Spring, No. 2 Robert C. Byrd will face No. 3 Fairmont Senior. The winners of the semifinal games move on the championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said every team has a good shot at winning the title.
"This field is one of the strongest ones I've seen in a long time" Gertz said. "I don't care what your seeding is. All four [teams] have a heck of a shot to win it. I really like our team."
Gertz has a reason to like his team as it has an armory of hitters and pitchers. Most notably, eight of Gertz's starters are returners from last year's state championship team.
"We return eight starters from the championship team last year and we played two games on that field [Power Park]," he said. "The other three teams haven't. I'm hoping that plays to our advantage. Everybody is playing great baseball right now so it's a coin flip for everybody in my opinion."
Logan junior Dawson Maynard may give some pitchers fits. He's hitting .495 with six home runs this season. Senior Korbin Bostic is hitting .407 with four home runs and junior Jake Ramey is hitting .413. Juniors Garrett Williamson and Konner Lowe are hitting .411 and junior Aiden Slack has a batting average of .373.
Gertz said he hasn't decided who will start on the mound but he has four options in Maynard, junior Ryan Roberts, senior Jared Burnette and Lowe.
"We've got two lefties and two righties to choose from," Gertz said. "I may not even decide until about an hour before the game because I really don't know right now."
Logan played Shady Spring once this year, taking a 10-0 win at home on April 30. Gertz highlighted what the Tigers bring to the table.
"Their starting pitcher is an absolute stud, Cameron Manns," Gertz said. "He's first-team All-State in my book. He's lost one game all year and it was to us. They hit it pretty well up and down the lineup. They defend well. It'll be a war.
"We beat them 10-0 earlier in the year but they didn't have their leadoff hitter or their head coach which makes a huge difference. They'll have a full house. Hopefully we can match their intensity and come out with a victory."
Senior Joshua Lovell is Shady Spring's leading hitter as his average is .475 with a team-leading 42 RBIs and five home runs. Senior Alex Johnston is hitting .402 with 32 RBIs. Senior Evan Belcher is hitting .352 with 34 RBIs.
The Wildcats reached the state tournament with a regional win over Sissonville. The best-of-three series took three games, with Logan claiming the third game 4-1 on May 26.
Since then, the Wildcats have played tune-up games against fellow state tournament contenders George Washington (May 28) and Charleston Catholic (May 30). The Wildcats lost to GW but downed Catholic. Gertz is hoping for better results this week.
"We didn't come to play in them," Gertz said. "No intensity, but at least we saw live pitching."