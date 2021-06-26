Kevin Gertz won a state championship ring on Saturday. Next week, he’ll be getting another ring — a wedding ring.
Gertz, Logan High School’s fourth-year baseball head coach who has been with the program for 34 years going back to his days as a player, led the Wildcats to the school’s seventh overall state baseball championship and first since 2008 with a 13-0 romp over North Marion in the Class AA title game Saturday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.
Gertz is weighing his options as far as coming back as head coach in 2022. His father, Roger Gertz, the Wildcats’ former head coach and now an assistant under his son, has spent more than 40 years with Logan as well, leading the Wildcats to state titles in 1994, 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2008.
Kevin Gertz was a sophomore on Logan’s Class AAA state championship team in 1984, when Roger Gertz was an assistant coach.
Saturday’s was Kevin Gertz’s first title as a head coach.
“This is very special to me,” he said.
“Me and my dad are the only two people in Logan High history to be a part of all seven state titles. He was the head coach of five and he got out when I was in high school and got into insurance but he was there as an assistant coach.
“I don’t know how much longer we are going to coach. I’ve made a statement that I might need to back up. This was the most special. Not because it was my first as a head coach, but this could be our last one together and it means the world to me.”
Gertz said he’s going to take some time to make his decision.
“It might be a couple of months,” he said.
In the meantime, he will be getting married on the Logan High School baseball field next weekend, so he will be getting two rings.
“I get married a week from today on our baseball field,” said a soaked Gertz, who moments earlier had been drenched with the ice water bucket. “When I asked her she said, ‘Yes, when do you want to get married?’ She gave me three dates. She said, ‘You pick.’ This is going to sound cocky but I believe in this. I told her I wanted to get married on July 3 after the baseball season and after we win the state championship. And that was six months or so [ago]. I believe this is what was going to happen.”
Logan dominated Saturday’s title game with the Huskies, which was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Wildcats pounded out 11 hits and scored four runs in each of the first three innings.
Logan left-handed starting pitcher Tyler allowed no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk. He faced only one batter over the minimum in the five innings, getting a double play in the first inning and picking off runners in the third and fourth innings.
Logan thought it had the team to win the state title last year with a senior-laden squad. The entire 2020 season, however, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We might have won it last year,” Gertz said. “We lost five great seniors. My nephew [Dorian Keene] was one of them and he’s on my staff right now. He worked so hard to get in shape and we only got a chance to practice for 10 days. Winning this title is part of theirs as well.”
Logan, which advanced to the finals with Friday’s thrilling 5-4 semifinal win over Herbert Hoover, closed out the season with a 29-6 record and won 22 out of its last 24 games
North Marion, making its first appearance in the state tournament, finished with a 20-9 mark.
Right-hander Cole Malnick was saddled with the loss for the Huskies. He was lifted in the second inning after allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks. Nikholas Tobin and Brock Troy pitched in relief.
Fenwick helped his own cause at the plate as he was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Aiden Slack was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs while Konner Lowe was 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
“It feels great. I can’t believe it’s happening,” Fenwick said. “It all worked out well. We’ve been working hard and we’ve been grinding. Ever since COVID, we wanted this.”
Logan put the pressure on the Huskies and Malnick early, batting around in the bottom of the first and scoring four runs to grab a 4-0 lead.
Fenwick put the Wildcats on the board with a bases-loaded RBI single to right. Then with runners at the corners, Logan executed a double steal and Garrett Williamson stole home to make it 2-0.
Slack then laced an RBI single to right and Lowe, the hero of Friday’s semifinal win over Herbert Hoover, ripped a hard-smashing RBI double to center as the lead swelled to 4-0.
The Wildcats tacked on four more in the second to lead 8-0. Dawson Maynard’s RBI double to right started it off as Logan went up 5-0. Maynard scored as Williamson struck out and was thrown out at first after the North Marion catcher dropped the ball.
Fenwick followed with an RBI single, and Lowe’s bad-bounce RBI double past first base upped the Wildcat advantage to 8-0.
Logan tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the third. Williamson’s bases-loaded single brought home the first run, and two batters later, freshman pinch-hitter Joey Canterbury tattooed a double to left with the bases jammed, driving in all three runs as the Wildcats led 12-0.
Logan added another run in the fourth to make it 13-0 on pinch-hitter Conner Mullins’ RBI single.
Rylan Runner and Jace Rinehart had the Huskies’ only two hits.
Five Logan players landed spots on the all-tournament team with the selections of the media being Williamson, Maynard, Fenwick, Lowe and Chad Burnette.