After a 12-year state baseball tournament drought, Logan is one win away from its first championship since 2008 and seventh in school history.
Wildcats sophomore first baseman Konner Lowe ripped an opposite-field two-out single to left in the bottom of the seventh, breaking a 4-4 tie and giving Logan a 5-4 win over Herbert Hoover in the Class AA semifinals Thursday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.
That puts No. 2 seed Logan (28-6) in Saturday’s championship game against No. 4 North Marion (20-8), which knocked off top-seeded Independence 7-2 in the other AA semifinal. First pitch is expected around 1 p.m., or 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class AAA championship game between Hurricane and Bridgeport, scheduled for a 10 a.m. start.
The win was sweet for fourth-year coach Kevin Gertz and his father, Roger, the former longtime head coach of the Wildcats and now an assistant under his son. Roger Gertz led Logan to state championships in 1994, 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2008 and was an assistant back in 1984 in the Wildcats’ other state title year.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Kevin Gertz said. “We are where we want to be. We’re not satisfied with where we are. We came here to win a title but you can’t win it unless you get there. And we got there.”
Lowe’s game-winning hit came after Herbert Hoover tied the game at 4 in the top of the seventh on Nick Grayam’s bases-loaded walk. With the bases still loaded, the Huskies had a chance to break the game open, but Landon Bounds’ fly ball to deep center field was tracked down by Logan’s Aidan Slack.
“Their last hit hit the ground and ours didn’t,” said Hoover coach J.R. Oliver. “That’s basically all there was to it. That’s baseball.”
It was Logan’s third win in as many tries against Hoover this season, including two during the regular season.
“Hats off to Hoover,” Kevin Gertz said. “They played great and pitched outstanding, and, in my opinion, outplayed us here today. We swung it a little better. The thing that we pride ourselves on with this team is pitching and defense, but we walked nine and hit one and that’s 10 base runners, and we also made three errors. But we still found a way to win. That’s huge.”
Herbert Hoover took the early lead with two runs in the top of the first without the aid of a hit. Will Bright walked and later scored on a wild pitch, and Dylan Livingston walked and later came around on a Logan error.
The Wildcats cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning, scoring a run off Hoover starter Ryan Beasley on Garrett Williamson’s RBI single.
Bright’s bases-loaded walk in the top of the second gave Hoover a 3-1 lead, then Logan answered in the bottom half when Lowe doubled and scored on a base hit by Ryan Roberts.
The score remained 3-2 into the bottom of the fifth, when Logan took its first lead of the game on Slack’s two-run single to right, scoring Williamson and Tyler Fenwick for a 4-3 Wildcats lead.
Finnwick was credited with the win after closing out the top of the seventh, but the unsung hero of the game was for Logan was relief pitcher Chad Burnette, who entered the game in the second after starter Jarron Glick was pulled. Burnette pitched four innings and allowed no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Burnette came on with two on and none out in the top of the second inning with Hoover leading 2-1.
Ryan Beasley started for Hoover, going 41/3 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters. Matthew Toops finished up for the Huskies and took the loss.
Williamson was 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead Logan while Lowe finished 2 for 4 with a double and the game-winning hit.
Hoover had just three hits, singles by Austin Hanson, Toops and Jack Copenhaver.
Herbert Hoover’s softball team had won the Class AA state championship earlier in the week, its fourth straight, and the Huskies were able to also have a successful year on the baseball diamond. This year marked the fifth anniversary of the devastating floods in the Herbert Hoover area.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them. To go through all that they have been through in their high school careers, and that’s way more than a normal high school kid has to deal with,” Oliver said. “This is a special group of kids and I love every one of them.”
Logan’s Kevin Gertz felt the same about his team.
“I’m proud of these guys,” the Logan coach said. “They’ve not played in [the state tournament]. Most of these guys won a Little League state title four years ago. I said, ‘Boys, this is not Little League. You’ve got a lot of talent but everyone is gunning for you. I don’t know mentally if you are there.’ This is will help get us there.
“We start six sophomores but we played like sophomores today in the field. But we live to play another day and tomorrow we play for a double-A state title and that’s all that we came here for.”