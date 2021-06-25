North Marion was a winner in its first prep baseball state tournament appearance in school history, knocking off top-seeded Indpendence 7-2 in the Class AA semifinals Friday morning at Appalachian Power Park.
The win puts the fourth-seeded Huskies (20-8) in Saturday's championship game against No. 2 Logan, which defeated Herbert Hoover in the earlier AA semifinal. The first pitch is expected around 1 p.m. Saturday, or 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class AAA final between Hurricane and Bridgeport, scheduled for a 10 a.m. start.
North Marion jumped out to a 4-0 lead and Huskies starting pitcher Jace Rinehart took it from there, throwing 62/3 innings with nine strikeouts, allowing two runs on six hits.
North Marion took the lead in the top of the first on a two-out RBI single from Brock Troy.
The Huskies added three runs in the third with the help of two errors by Independence (23-5). The only hit in the inning was Bryce Rhoades' RBI double, which increased North Marion's lead to 4-0.
Independence scored its two uns in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by Andrew Lester and a run-scoring single by Atticus Goodson, cutting North Marion's lead in half.
But North Marion had a quick answer, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth. Rinehart and Nick Tobin had base hits to start the inning and chase Goodson, the Patriots' starting pitcher. Michael Harris dropped down a suicide squeeze bunt to score Rinehart, then two runs scored on another Independence error. Only three of North Marion's runs were earned.
