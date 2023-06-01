Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

cchs wahama3
Buy Now

Wahama’s Aaron Henry pitches against Charleston Catholic Thursday night.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Oh, the difference a year makes.

In the 2022 WVSSAC Class A state baseball championship, Wahama had its heart ripped out by Charleston Catholic. 

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags