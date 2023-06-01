Oh, the difference a year makes.
In the 2022 WVSSAC Class A state baseball championship, Wahama had its heart ripped out by Charleston Catholic.
Up 5-4 with two outs in the top of the seventh, Wahama allowed two runs, which allowed Catholic to slip away with the 6-5 victory for the state crown.
That was not the case in Thursday's rematch between the teams -- a Class A semifinal at GoMart Ballpark.
Although No. 3-seeded Wahama (26-10) blew a 1-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Catholic's Gage Tawney's RBI single sent the game to the ninth tied 1-1, the White Falcons did not roll over.
It looked like No. 2 Charleston Catholic (28-8) had Wahama against the ropes multiple times in extra innings, but the White Falcons stayed alive just long enough. Wahama strung together a three-run 11th that proved to be enough to send the White Falcons over the Irish 4-1 in 11 innings.
Wahama is on to Saturday's title game against Tyler Consolidated at GoMart Ballpark.
"This team wanted this win," Wahama coach Billy Zuspan said. "Not just to get back to a championship, but facing Catholic last year, down to the last out, it didn't happen for us. Good to be able to get it done and get another opportunity to get that title."
In last year's title game, Wahama starting pitcher Aaron Henry went six-plus innings, allowing four runs as the Irish got one in the second and three in the third.
Henry was even stronger on Thursday as he allowed no runs on just one hit over 7 1/3 innings and struck out five.
It was a tall task for Henry to match Catholic pitcher Jonah DiCocco, who went eight innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out 12 batters.
Henry gave credit to Zuspan.
"He had this all planned out from the beginning of the season," Henry said. "They hadn't seen me throw the whole season. I came in here and I shut them out."
It was almost a repeat of last season in the late innings. As Henry reached his pitch limit in last year's title game, Billy Zuspan's son, Bryce Zuspan, came on in relief and gave up the two seventh-inning runs.
On Thursday, Bryce came on in relief again as Henry reached his pitch limit with one out in the eighth. Though he gave up an unearned run, Zuspan went two-thirds of an inning, keeping the game tied at one.
In the 11th, Zuspan's RBI single to center gave the White Falcons a 2-1 lead. The single proved to be the game-winning hit.
"I think it's just one more year of experience," Bryce Zuspan said. "I had my team behind me like I always do and it finally happened. We got the job done."
"Bryce showed me a lot of courage," Henry said. "Coach Billy came out there and he said 'Do you want this?' And he said 'Yes, dad, I have this. This is me.' That showed me a lot about Bryce. I have a lot of respect for the kid."