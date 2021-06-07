The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Team records

Pos--School W-L Pct.
1. Hurricane 27-1 .964
2. Sissonville 19-5 .792
3. St. Albans 22-7 .759
4. Charleston Catholic 21-8 .724
5. Buffalo 17-8 .680
6. Herbert Hoover 17-10 .630
7. George Washington 18-16 .529
8. Nitro 14-14 .500
8. Winfield 14-14 .500
10. Riverside 8-17 .320
11. Capital 8-18 .308
12. South Charleston 4-17 .191
13. Poca 3-18 .143

HITTING

Batting average (minimum 25 hits)

Player, School AB Hits Average
Damian Witty, Hurr. 47 27 .574
Isaac McCallister, GW 75 38 .507
Tyson Burke, SA 93 47 .505
Ethan Spolarich, Hurr. 90 42 .467
Caleb Nutter, Buff. 69 32 .464
Drew Whitman, SA 69 32 .464
J.W. Armstrong, CC 85 39 .459
Bryson Rigney, Hurr. 71 31 .437
Joel Gardner, Hurr. 64 27 .422
Grant Fenwick, GW 96 39 .406
Peyton Stover, Win. 94 38 .404
Trent Short, SA 77 31 .403
Andrew Scarberry, Nit. 83 33 .398
Jacob Hufford, CC 92 36 .391
Cameron Reed, GW 115 45 .391
Levi Tinsley, Sisson. 80 31 .388
Luka Moore, Hurricane 70 27 .386
Matthew Toops, HH 78 30 .385
Thomas Rennie, CC 94 36 .383
Hagen Summers, Nit. 93 35 .376
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 67 25 .373
Cameron Kirsch, Cap. 75 28 .373
Garrett Comer, SA 94 35 .372
Isaiah Ramsey, Siss. 78 28 .359
Tyler Anderson, Nit. 90 32 .356
Carson McCoy, SA 87 31 .356
Jacob Painter, Buff. 71 25 .352
Jacob Smith, Buffalo 77 27 .351

HOME RUNS

4 -- Will Ellis, GW; Luka Moore, Hurricane

3 -- Nick Grayam, Hoover; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Damian Witty, Hurricane

2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Joel Gardner, Hurricane; Isaac McCallister, GW; Carson McCoy, SA; Toby Payne, Poca; Tucker Purdy, Hoover; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Brayden Rollyson, Hoover; Matthew Toops, Hoover; Peyton Stover, Winfield

RUNS BATTED IN

35 -- Tyson Burke, SA

34 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane

33 -- Garrett Comer, SA

32 -- Thomas Rennie, Catholic

28 -- Andrew Scarberry, Nitro

27 -- Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane

26 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Trent Short, SA

25 -- Kyle Gill, Nitro

24 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic

23 -- Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Kam Snyder, GW

22 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Chris Crowder, Capital; Joel Gardner, Hurricane; Isaac McCallister, GW; Peyton Stover, Winfield

21 -- Carson McCoy, SA; Damian Witty, Hurricane

STOLEN BASES

31 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield

30 -- Grant Fenwick, GW; Carson McCoy, SA

24 -- Kam Snyder, GW

23 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic

21 -- Tyson Burke, SA; Cameron Reed, GW

20 -- Drew Whitman, SA

18 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Isaac McCallister, GW; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville

17 -- Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane

16 -- Cam Carney, Hurricane; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Gannon Morris, Catholic; Evan Sayre, Catholic; Levi Tinsley, Sissonville; David Whittington, Buffalo

15 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Brycen Brown, Winfield; Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield; Will Ellis, GW

14 -- Rece Amburgey, Winfield; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane

13 -- Elijah Casto, Nitro; Garrett Comer, SA; Liam McGinley, Catholic

PITCHING

WINS

9-1 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic

8-1 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville

7-1 -- Will Campbell, SA

7-2 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo

6-0 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane

6-1 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover

5-0 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane; Evan Wilson, Capital

5-1 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic

5-2 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville; Noah Reed, Nitro

4-0 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic

4-1 -- Will Bright, Hoover; Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo

4-2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Collin Cottrell, Sissonville

4-3 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover; Blaine Dettinger, GW

4-4 -- Tyson Burke, SA

STRIKEOUTS

73 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (481/3 IP);

61 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (431/3 IP); Jacob Smith, Buffalo (41 IP)

58 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (431/3 IP)

57 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (562/3 IP)

53 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (53 IP)

51 -- Andrew Scarberry, Nitro (562/3 IP)

49 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville (432/3 IP)

48 -- Will Bright, Hoover (41 IP); Alex Wilson, Riverside (31 IP)

47 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (401/3 IP)

43 -- Cameron Reed, GW (351/3 IP)

42 -- Caleb Nutter, Buffalo (27 IP)

41 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (41 IP)

39 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (381/3 IP); Hagen Summers, Nitro (401/3 IP)

38 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (39 IP)

37 -- Owen Moore, Capital (382/3 IP)

36 -- Garrett Comer, SA (47 IP); Dustin Johnson, SC (292/3 IP)

35 -- Eli Ellis, GW (291/3 IP); Joel Gardner, Hurricane (21 IP)

EARNED RUN AVERAGE

(Minimum 30 innings pitched)

0.65 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (321/3 IP)

0.68 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (41 IP)

0.87 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (481/3 IP)

1.56 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (401/3 IP)

1.64 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (381/3 IP)

1.85 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (53 IP)

1.89 -- Will Campbell, SA (331/3 IP)

1.94 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (431/3 IP)

2.01 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (381/3 IP)

2.05 -- Jacob Smith, Buffalo (41 IP)

2.26 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (431/3 IP)

2.47 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (562/3 IP)

2.55 -- Isaac McCallister, GW (352/3 IP)

2.59 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic (46 IP)

2.60 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside (401/3 IP)

2.87 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (39 IP)

Note: Figures provided by schools and do not include Monday's games.