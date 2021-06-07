Team records
|Pos--School
|W-L
|Pct.
|1. Hurricane
|27-1
|.964
|2. Sissonville
|19-5
|.792
|3. St. Albans
|22-7
|.759
|4. Charleston Catholic
|21-8
|.724
|5. Buffalo
|17-8
|.680
|6. Herbert Hoover
|17-10
|.630
|7. George Washington
|18-16
|.529
|8. Nitro
|14-14
|.500
|8. Winfield
|14-14
|.500
|10. Riverside
|8-17
|.320
|11. Capital
|8-18
|.308
|12. South Charleston
|4-17
|.191
|13. Poca
|3-18
|.143
HITTING
Batting average (minimum 25 hits)
|Player, School
|AB
|Hits
|Average
|Damian Witty, Hurr.
|47
|27
|.574
|Isaac McCallister, GW
|75
|38
|.507
|Tyson Burke, SA
|93
|47
|.505
|Ethan Spolarich, Hurr.
|90
|42
|.467
|Caleb Nutter, Buff.
|69
|32
|.464
|Drew Whitman, SA
|69
|32
|.464
|J.W. Armstrong, CC
|85
|39
|.459
|Bryson Rigney, Hurr.
|71
|31
|.437
|Joel Gardner, Hurr.
|64
|27
|.422
|Grant Fenwick, GW
|96
|39
|.406
|Peyton Stover, Win.
|94
|38
|.404
|Trent Short, SA
|77
|31
|.403
|Andrew Scarberry, Nit.
|83
|33
|.398
|Jacob Hufford, CC
|92
|36
|.391
|Cameron Reed, GW
|115
|45
|.391
|Levi Tinsley, Sisson.
|80
|31
|.388
|Luka Moore, Hurricane
|70
|27
|.386
|Matthew Toops, HH
|78
|30
|.385
|Thomas Rennie, CC
|94
|36
|.383
|Hagen Summers, Nit.
|93
|35
|.376
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|67
|25
|.373
|Cameron Kirsch, Cap.
|75
|28
|.373
|Garrett Comer, SA
|94
|35
|.372
|Isaiah Ramsey, Siss.
|78
|28
|.359
|Tyler Anderson, Nit.
|90
|32
|.356
|Carson McCoy, SA
|87
|31
|.356
|Jacob Painter, Buff.
|71
|25
|.352
|Jacob Smith, Buffalo
|77
|27
|.351
HOME RUNS
4 -- Will Ellis, GW; Luka Moore, Hurricane
3 -- Nick Grayam, Hoover; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Damian Witty, Hurricane
2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Joel Gardner, Hurricane; Isaac McCallister, GW; Carson McCoy, SA; Toby Payne, Poca; Tucker Purdy, Hoover; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Brayden Rollyson, Hoover; Matthew Toops, Hoover; Peyton Stover, Winfield
RUNS BATTED IN
35 -- Tyson Burke, SA
34 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane
33 -- Garrett Comer, SA
32 -- Thomas Rennie, Catholic
28 -- Andrew Scarberry, Nitro
27 -- Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane
26 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Trent Short, SA
25 -- Kyle Gill, Nitro
24 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic
23 -- Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Kam Snyder, GW
22 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Chris Crowder, Capital; Joel Gardner, Hurricane; Isaac McCallister, GW; Peyton Stover, Winfield
21 -- Carson McCoy, SA; Damian Witty, Hurricane
STOLEN BASES
31 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield
30 -- Grant Fenwick, GW; Carson McCoy, SA
24 -- Kam Snyder, GW
23 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic
21 -- Tyson Burke, SA; Cameron Reed, GW
20 -- Drew Whitman, SA
18 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Isaac McCallister, GW; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville
17 -- Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane
16 -- Cam Carney, Hurricane; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Gannon Morris, Catholic; Evan Sayre, Catholic; Levi Tinsley, Sissonville; David Whittington, Buffalo
15 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Brycen Brown, Winfield; Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield; Will Ellis, GW
14 -- Rece Amburgey, Winfield; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane
13 -- Elijah Casto, Nitro; Garrett Comer, SA; Liam McGinley, Catholic
PITCHING
WINS
9-1 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic
8-1 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville
7-1 -- Will Campbell, SA
7-2 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo
6-0 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane
6-1 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover
5-0 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane; Evan Wilson, Capital
5-1 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic
5-2 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville; Noah Reed, Nitro
4-0 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic
4-1 -- Will Bright, Hoover; Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo
4-2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Collin Cottrell, Sissonville
4-3 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover; Blaine Dettinger, GW
4-4 -- Tyson Burke, SA
STRIKEOUTS
73 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (481/3 IP);
61 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (431/3 IP); Jacob Smith, Buffalo (41 IP)
58 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (431/3 IP)
57 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (562/3 IP)
53 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (53 IP)
51 -- Andrew Scarberry, Nitro (562/3 IP)
49 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville (432/3 IP)
48 -- Will Bright, Hoover (41 IP); Alex Wilson, Riverside (31 IP)
47 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (401/3 IP)
43 -- Cameron Reed, GW (351/3 IP)
42 -- Caleb Nutter, Buffalo (27 IP)
41 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (41 IP)
39 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (381/3 IP); Hagen Summers, Nitro (401/3 IP)
38 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (39 IP)
37 -- Owen Moore, Capital (382/3 IP)
36 -- Garrett Comer, SA (47 IP); Dustin Johnson, SC (292/3 IP)
35 -- Eli Ellis, GW (291/3 IP); Joel Gardner, Hurricane (21 IP)
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
(Minimum 30 innings pitched)
0.65 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (321/3 IP)
0.68 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (41 IP)
0.87 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (481/3 IP)
1.56 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (401/3 IP)
1.64 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (381/3 IP)
1.85 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (53 IP)
1.89 -- Will Campbell, SA (331/3 IP)
1.94 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (431/3 IP)
2.01 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (381/3 IP)
2.05 -- Jacob Smith, Buffalo (41 IP)
2.26 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (431/3 IP)
2.47 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (562/3 IP)
2.55 -- Isaac McCallister, GW (352/3 IP)
2.59 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic (46 IP)
2.60 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside (401/3 IP)
2.87 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (39 IP)
Note: Figures provided by schools and do not include Monday's games.