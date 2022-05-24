HURRICANE — Six doubles, six walks and one home run are difficult to beat.
Hurricane (30-4) proved that Tuesday in a 9-2 victory over Cabell Midland (25-4) in the Class AAA Region 4 baseball tournament opener at Lola Meeks Field. The Redskins, who have won 22 of their last 23 games, take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series to Ona at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“No one has won anything yet,” Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. “Winning the first one certainly gives you an opportunity, but we have to come out an play tomorrow. They have a good team and we expect a great game.”
Hurricane played a great game Tuesday, rallying from an early deficit. The Knights, themselves winners of 18 of their last 20 games, took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with the help of some fielding misfortune by the Redskins. Logan Lingenfelter led off with a single off the glove of leaping shortstop Ethan Spolarich. One out later, courtesy runner Jack Eastone stole second then scored when right fielder Damian Witty bobbled Sam Sowards’ base hit to right.
Hurricane wasted little time in coming back, scoring four with two out in the bottom of the second. Chase Hager singled home Bryson Rigney, who had walked, and Caden Johnson doubled home Hager and Luka Moore, who had walked. Spolarich’s hit then plated courtesy runner Caden Dingess.
In the top of the fourth, Lingenfelter celebrated his parents’ 25th wedding anniversary by smashing a home run to center to pull the Knights within 4-2.
Cabell Midland might have had more, but Curtis Ball was picked off first base with Lingenfelter at the plate. Ball was the second runner caught by winning pitcher Reece Sutphin, who nabbed Hunter McSweeney in the third. The Knights argued a bit too vehemently that the left-hander’s move was a balk and a member of the coaching staff was ejected.
Coach Sutphin took out his pitcher after Lingenfelter’s home run and 40 pitches, replacing him with side-arming right-hander Owen Gress, who retired the next two batters to end the top of the inning, then the next 11 to close the game.
“I’m proud of our pitchers,” Brian Sutphin said. “Reece got a little emotional and didn’t have his best stuff, but kept battling. Gress came in and threw well and kept them at bay.”
Hurricane put runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning, but Lingenfelter fanned Spolarich and Brogan Brown to escape the jam. The Redskins missed another potential scoring opportunity in the fifth when Witty was out at the plate, Ball to Lingenfelter, trying to score from second on a wild pitch, but Bryson Rigney walked then came home on a double by Moore for a 5-2 lead.
The Redskins put the game away with four runs in the sixth, two on a home run by Spolarich to score Hager, one on back-to-back doubles by Witty and Quarrier Phillips and another on a single by Rigney.
Spolarich went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in. Witty was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Hager was 2 for 2. For the Knights, Lingenfelter was 2 for 3.