Hurricane’s Reece Sutphin pitches in a regional tournament game at Lola Meeks Field in Hurricane last spring.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HURRICANE — If anyone wonders if Hurricane can defend its Class AAA high school baseball state championship, they might consider that four Redskin players signed to play college baseball during a ceremony Wednesday.

Pitchers Reece Sutphin (University of Akron) and Dylan Bell (Potomac State College), outfielder Damian Witty (University of Charleston) and catcher Caden Johnson (Potomac State) signed in front of their classmates during a celebration in the school’s auxiliary gym.

