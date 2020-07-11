Baseball is in full swing at Shawnee Park this weekend as Prep Baseball Report West Virginia held its Panhandle Series at the park.
The series, which was scheduled to be at Appalachian Power Park throughout the weekend, was moved to Shawnee due to bad weather and bad field conditions on Friday at Power Park. The remainder of the series will be held at Shawnee Park.
In Saturday’s matchup between the Appalachian Aces and the Wheeling Wild Things, two Class of 2023 WVU commits were on the Aces’ roster.
Lincoln Pack from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, and Aaron Jamison from Morgantown have both committed to WVU within the past year.
Like all other sports, Pack and Jamison couldn’t participate in a meaningful baseball schedule over the past few months — a schedule that is usually one of the busiest times of year for prep baseball players — due to the coronavirus pandemic. After getting a few games under their belts, they talked about how they felt to be on the field.
“I had to get back into it,” Pack said about his return to the field after the COVID-19 pandemic halted games. “I hit every day for a week straight so I can get back into it and I feel pretty good out there.”
“It’s amazing,” Jamison said. “I love that we have this nice complex to play at. It’s great to be back into the game.”
Jamison said that despite the pandemic, he got in consistent practice repetitions while the sports world was shut down.
“I was consistently practicing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the mornings,” Jamison said. “My coach trains us and I feel like it helps me a lot.”
Pack said he had to make some adjustments getting back into a routine after he took a three-month hiatus.
“I had a hard time at the beginning, I was grounding out to third,” Pack said. “You have to keep going at it. I took three months off. You have to keep hitting, you have to keep grinding. I had to go back to the old roots and go oppo [opposite field].”
Pack and Jamison said they’re happy and excited about their commitment to WVU.
“I think I got the offer back in fall ball — I think September,” Jamison said. “I waited a month or two to discuss it with my family and I just thought it was a great opportunity and I’m very thankful for it.”
“It’s close to home, I would always like to play there, it was my dream school,” Pack said. “It was awesome to get an offer from them.”
Unlike an influx of college recruits who have to tour offering schools virtually because of the pandemic, Pack and Jamison were given offers last September, allowing them to tour WVU’s facilities in person.
Both Jamison and Pack talked about how playing for the Aces has helped them hone their skills as they approach the next level. He said Josh Kuykendall, director of scouting for Prep Baseball Report West Virginia, has been crucial in helping Jamison and Pack become better baseball players.
“Josh has got an amazing team set up and amazing competition,” Jamison said. “Last year, he moved Lincoln and I up to the [18-and-under team] so we could see faster pitching. It made us a lot better and more mature.”
In Saturday’s game, Pack hit leadoff and Jamison was in the two hole. Pack went 1 for 3 with a double and walk and Jamison went 1 for 3 with a single and reached on an error. The Wild Things won 5-4.