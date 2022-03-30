Charleston Catholic’s extreme makeover hit a snag Wednesday.
Ethyn Barnitz ripped a three-run homer and Logan Roach went 3 for 4 with a double as visiting Wahama pounded out a 12-2 six-inning victory during an 84-degree March day at Bill Mehle Field in the Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Irish (2-4), who lost six starters from last year’s Class A state tournament team, were limited to five hits by White Falcons pitchers Aaron Henry, Bryce Zuspan, Zachary Field and Trey Ohlinger, who combined for seven strikeouts and no walks.
Wahama (5-1) vaulted into a 9-0 lead by the top of the second, getting nine hits off Irish starter Gannon Morris. Aaron Henry contributed a two-run double in the first and Barnitz clouted his three-run shot to left field in the second.
Hayden Lloyd added to the White Falcons’ fun in the fourth with a two-run double of his own to make it 11-2. Barnitz ended up 2 for 3 in Wahama’s 16-hit attack and Trey Ohlinger went 2 for 4 with a triple.
Both teams have been major players in Class A baseball over the last decade, with each picking up a pair of state championships in that stretch -- the Irish in 2013 and 2017, and the White Falcons with back-to-back crowns in 2015-16.
However, Catholic faces a bigger challenge of remaking its lineup following last year’s graduation losses from a team that made the program’s 12th state tournament trip in the last 20 years (the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19).
On Wednesday, the Irish started five sophomores, two seniors, two freshmen and one junior.
The highlights were few for Catholic on Wednesday, but freshman Luke Blaydes delivered an RBI single in the third and Morris brought home another run in that inning with a groundout.
Blaydes, who was 2 for 3 with double, also cut down a runner trying to tag and move to third on a fly ball in the fourth with a big-league throw. Vincent Scalzo was 2 for 2 with a double for the Irish.
Wahama got its mercy-rule lead in the top of the sixth when a run scored on a wild pitch and later closed out the game with Ohlinger, who stranded Blaydes at third as the Irish attempted to force a seventh inning.