Charleston Catholic’s extreme makeover hit a snag Wednesday.
Ethyn Barnitz ripped a three-run homer and Logan Roach went 3 for 4 with a double as visiting Wahama pounded out a 12-2 six-inning victory during an 84-degree March day at Bill Mehle Field in the Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Irish (2-4), who lost six starters from last year’s Class A state tournament team, were limited to five hits by White Falcons pitchers Aaron Henry, Bryce Zuspan, Zachary Fields and Trey Ohlinger, who combined for seven strikeouts and no walks.
Wahama (5-1) vaulted into a 9-0 lead by the top of the second, getting nine early hits off Irish starter Gannon Morris. Aaron Henry slapped a two-run double in the first and Barnitz clouted his three-run shot to left field in the second.
All nine starters and one sub contributed at least one hit in Wahama’s 15-hit attack and the top three in the order -- Roach, Barnitz and Henry -- were a combined 6 of 9 and scored six runs.
“The top of the order has been solid,’’ said White Falcons coach Billy Zuspan. “We’ve got some good players up there. We really feel like we’ve got a good lineup all the way down through; we’ve got tough outs. We’ve got some guys up there who can really hit the ball, and they’re seeing it right now. I hope it continues.’’
Hayden Lloyd added to the White Falcons’ fun in the fourth with a two-run double of his own to make it 11-2. Ohlinger went 2 for 4 with a triple.
Zuspan intentionally used four pitchers Wednesday because his team has five games scheduled over four days, including a doubleheader with St. Marys Thursday and two more games on Saturday.
“That was really the plan,’’ Zuspan said, “and we came in with that plan. We really wanted to keep everybody to 30 or less [pitches] and have everybody [eligible to pitch] in our two conference games against St. Marys. So really wanted to go into it with our whole pitching staff -- that was the approach.’’
Both Wahama and Catholic have been major players in Class A baseball over the last decade, with each picking up a pair of state championships in that stretch -- the Irish in 2013 and 2017, and the White Falcons with back-to-back crowns in 2015-16.
However, Catholic faces a bigger challenge of remaking its lineup following last year’s graduation losses from a team that made the program’s 12th state tournament trip in the last 20 years (the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19).
On Wednesday, the Irish started five sophomores, two seniors, two freshmen and one junior.
The highlights were few for Catholic on Wednesday, but freshman Luke Blaydes delivered an RBI single in the third and Morris brought home another run in that inning with a groundout.
Blaydes, who was 2 for 3 with double, also cut down a runner trying to tag and move to third on a fly ball in the fourth with a big-league throw. Vincent Scalzo was 2 for 2 with a double for the Irish.
Will Bobinger, who took over the Irish program this season after Mehle, a 25-year coaching veteran, stepped down, realizes it will take time for his team to shape into a postseason contender after losing so many players from last year, including the top four hitters in the batting order.
“That’s the mindset we’ve had with Catholic baseball for 25 years,’’ Bobinger said. “So when it doesn’t come right away, you’ve got to have patience and hope the kids will learn. You get behind nine runs the first two innings, and that makes it kind of hard.
“But it’s early in the season and we’ve had a couple pretty good wins against decent teams, but we’re still learning and still trying to figure out who’ll play what positions, and I’m trying to figure out the pitching rotation. You don’t want them to throw 80, 90 pitches [this early].’’
Wahama got its mercy-rule lead in the top of the sixth when a run scored on a wild pitch and later closed out the game with Ohlinger, who stranded Blaydes at third as the Irish attempted to force a seventh inning.