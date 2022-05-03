Cabell Midland's Noah Jordan connects for an RBI single in the second inning of the MSAC championship game against Hurricane Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park. The game was suspended in the second inning with the Knights leading 1-0 and will be resumed at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Lightning, followed by steady rain, forced the postponement of the Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball tournament championship game Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park. The contest will pick up at 6 p.m. Thursday in the bottom of the second inning with Cabell Midland leading Hurricane 1-0.
"I'd liked to have finished, but Mother Nature is going to do what she's going to do," Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said. "We'll play it. We'll come back Thursday and play it."
Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin offered a similar philosophy, saying there's nothing that can be done about the weather.
"You'd like to play, but we can't and we'll come back and finish it Thursday," Sutphin said.
Neither coach was in favor of scrapping the title game and declaring the top-seeded Redskins and third-seeded Knights co-champions. Both said they want their teams to play at Power Park, home of the state tournament.
"You want your kids to play where the state tournament is being held," Brumfield said. "Playing here makes you want to play your best ball and get back to this place. The kids won't come in as wide-eyed about how big this park is."
Sutphin's teams have played many games at Power Park, but he said he wants his young players who haven't to experience the facility before the state tournament.
"You want to play here," Sutphin said. "You want your kids to play as many games as they can."
Cabell Midland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Logan Lingenfelter doubled to right-center, moved to third on Noah Jordan's infield single, then scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Sam Sowards.
The game was halted after Bryson Rigney's lead-off single in the bottom of the second. Several flashes of lightning, followed by heavy rain, sent fans scurrying.
Cabell Midland plays again at 5 p.m., Wednesday, entertaining Parkersburg South.
In earlier MSAC tournament action Tuesday, Spring Valley scored five runs in the first inning and six in the fifth to defeat George Washington 16-8.
GW scored once in the top of the first but Spring Valley came back with five runs in the bottom of the inning. The Patriots stormed back to take an 8-6 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Timberwolves struck for six in a bottom of the inning filled with errors and wild pitches. Spring Valley tacked on four runs in the sixth to set the score.
Earlier in the day, Parkersburg beat Riverside 8-5.