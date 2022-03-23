The Bill Mehle era of Charleston Catholic baseball is over.
After 25 years and 524 wins at the helm for the Irish, Mehle retired last winter, making way for new coach and longtime assistant Will Bobinger.
Bobinger served as an assistant under Mehle for 13 years. Mehle said Bobinger -- who coached the middle school team for two years -- approached him about coaching in 2008 when his son Alex Bobinger was a freshman. Mehle originally had a policy against parents coaching on the high school level.
"But he was helping me work on the field one day before Alex's sophomore season and he said 'I know what your policy is against parents coaching but once Alex graduates I'd be happy to help out then,'" Mehle said. "That got me thinking, it's not just about him and his son. He's a baseball guy and he really wants to be part of it so we sat down and talked and [I said] 'I'd be happy to sign you on.'"
In his 14th year with Catholic, Bobinger coached his first game as head coach on Tuesday at Bill Mehle Field at Shawnee Sports Complex against Buffalo.
The Irish (0-1), who are coming off a Class A state tournament semifinal loss to Man, had a tough opponent in Buffalo (3-0) as the Bison have age and experience Catholic doesn't -- Catholic lost six starting seniors last year -- and it showed as Buffalo handled Catholic 7-3.
Buffalo's Seth Landers went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in while Bryce Downey went 1 for 4 with an RBI for the Bison.
Bobinger reflected on his first game as Irish head coach.
"[Buffalo] is a good team," he said. "They got three really good arms. We knew it would be a dogfight all the way. We were really happy with the first part of the game. Then we got a little sloppy on our part. Not too bad considering it was our first game."
Catholic jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Tuesday but errors and inexperience caught up, as four errors led to seven Bison runs over the course of three innings.
"I've only got five total upperclassmen and only three of them started [Tuesday]," Bobinger said. "I'm starting a lot of sophomores and a lot of freshmen. We got some good kids on the team but the experience level is a little bit light."
Catholic has two seniors in Hayden Carriger and Michael Ferrell. Carriger and sophomore Vincent Scalzo each drove in a run for the Irish Tuesday.
Though he's been with the team for over a decade, Bobinger said he was a tad anxious before first pitch of his first game as head coach.
"There was a little bit of anxiety in there," he said. "Overall, Bill put together a tremendous program and my goal this year is to make sure that his style of baseball stays with Charleston Catholic. Hopefully people will see us this year and not really notice that Bill isn't here."
Bobinger had a strong mentor in Mehle, which should make things a bit more seamless as he steps into the new role.
"For the last few years Bill and I worked together for quite a bit," Bobinger said. "He would bounce ideas off me and back and forth. I got a pretty good feel for what he would expect."
Mehle gives a lot of credit to Bobinger for Catholic's success over the past decade.
"He had pitched in college so I knew that would be a big bonus for us to have someone to focus on the pitching staff and improve in that area," Mehle said. "I attribute a lot of our success over the last 13 years to Will's coaching, especially in the area of pitching.
Bobinger's assistants this season are Alex Bobinger (Will's son), John Baird and Jeff Blaydes. Alex Bobinger (2011) and Baird (2009) were first-team All-State players while at Catholic.