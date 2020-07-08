So there will be some summer baseball this year at Appalachian Power Park after all.
West Virginia Select 2020, a team of players who are recent Kanawha Valley high school graduates, will take on the Florida Gulf Coast Prospects, a squad coached by former Greenbrier East standout and major league pitcher Seth McClung, in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at Appalachian Power Park.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. and an admission price will be charged. That price hadn’t been determined as of Wednesday.
Jeremy Taylor, general manager of the West Virginia Power, said sections of seating will be roped off to maintain proper social distancing among fans. The Power’s South Atlantic League schedule this season was canceled when Major League Baseball called off all minor league games.
WV Select has four players who competed on St. Albans’ 2019 state championship team — Noah Cummings, Connor Fizer, Casey Kemplin and Chase Norris. Their 2020 seasons, like all teams in the state, were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three athletes on the 14-man squad played at Charleston Catholic (Marshall Pile, Thomas Blaydes, Will Strickland), two each at Hurricane (Brendan Lewis, Enzo Lewis), George Washington (Brayden McCallister, Trey Ritchie) and Capital (Andrew Sydenstricker, Logan Spurlock) and one at Riverside (Todd Douglas).
“We have a bunch of kids that may have missed their senior season,’’ said Matt McCallister, one of the team’s coaches, “but we’re trying to get them some baseball in this summer before they go play collegiately.’’
McClung, who played three seasons each for the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers from 2003-09, now lives in Florida and has combined two of his 18-and-under teams to come to West Virginia and play games around the state during the next week.
“We are missing a bunch of kids who didn’t make the trip,’’ McClung said, “because they have already committed to college. But we’re definitely looking forward to coming up and for me, coming back home and spending some time up there, and having these kids experience some of the wild and wonderful parts of West Virginia.’’
Also this weekend, Power Park will host the Prep Baseball Report West Virginia Panhandle Series Friday through Sunday. Travel teams of various age groups will face each other in a pool-play tournament, with games starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
General admission for this event is $5 per person each day. Games will have a maximum playing time of two hours and 15 minutes. Schedules can be found at prepbaseballreport.com.