Caleb Nutter drove in a run in the top of the 11th inning Tuesday as Buffalo earned a 3-2 victory at Sherman in a Class A Region 4 Section 1 winners bracket prep baseball game.
The Bison (17-7) advances to play on Thursday, most likely at top-seeded Man.
Nutter and left-hander A.J. Kidd combined to hold the 20-win Tide to six hits through 11 innings, with Kidd picking up the victory in relief. The game was tied at 1 after 10 innings before the Bison got two runs in the top of the 11th, helped by a pair of throwing errors by Sherman.
Nick Roy went 3 for 4 with a double to lead Buffalo’s hitting, with Bryce Downey, Nutter and Carson Sanders all donating two hits. Holden Allen went 3 for 3 with a double for Sherman.
St. Albans 25, South Charleston 3: No. 1 seed St. Albans scored 13 runs in the first inning and had 12 different players drive in runs in a comfortable home win in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament.
Brady Williams did the most damage, hitting a home run, a double and collecting six RBIs for the Red Dragons (20-6). Trent Short drove in three runs and Carson McCoy and Garrett Comer both had two hits and two RBIs for SA.
St. Albans will host George Washington on Wednesday. Dustin Johnson, Omari Allen and Logan Runyan drove in runs for No. 5 seed South Charleston.
Hurricane 19, Parkersburg 0: The No. 1 seeded Redskins scored at least four runs in all four innings, pounded out 20 hits, and won easily at home in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2.
Bryson Rigney was 4 for 4 with four RBIs for Hurricane and Joel Gardner, Ismael Borrero and Luka Moore all had multiple hits and drove in three runs. Rigney, Damian Witty and Reece Sutphin combined on the shutout.
Herbert Hoover 4, Lewis County 3: The top-seeded Huskies gave up two runs in the seventh inning but held on for the home victory in Class AA Region 2 Section 2.
Brayden Rollyson collected two hits and two RBIs for Hoover (16-10) and Austin Hanson also had two hits. Luke Davisson was 3 for 4 for No. 4 seed Lewis County. The Huskies play Braxton County on Thursday at home.
Logan 4, Chapmanville 0: Tyler Fenwick, Jarron Glick and Dawson Maynard combined on the shutout, allowing just one hit in the home win for the No. 1 seeded Wildcats in Class AA Region 4 Section 2.
The three Logan pitchers struck out 13 batters with just one walk. Maynard hit a two-run homer for the Wildcats, who play Scott on Friday. No. 4 Chapmanville falls to 10-19.
Huntington 5, Spring Valley 3: Leading 3-2, the No. 2 seeded Highlanders scored two big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the home victory in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1.
Justin Legg and Braden Shepherd drove in runs for Huntington and Adam Hanlon had a double and two RBIs. Huntington visits No. 1 seed Cabell Midland and No. 3 seed Spring Valley hosts Lincoln County.
Scott 4, Wayne 3: The No. 3 seed Skyhawks scored a run in the sixth to tie the game and scored the winning run in the seventh to earn the road win in Class AA Region 4 Section 2.
Griffin Miller tallied two hits for Scott. Levi Cassidy was 2 for 3 for second-seeded Wayne. The Skyhawks visit Logan on Friday and the Pioneers play Mingo Central on Wednesday.
Point Pleasant 11, Winfield 2: The second-seeded Black Knights scored nine runs in the third inning and their first six hitters drove in runs in Class AA Region 4 Section 1.
Hunter Bush had three RBIs for Point Pleasant, Isaac Craddock delivered two hits and two RBIs and Tanner Mitchell and Joel Beattie both tallied two hits. Dylan Kuhl had the lone RBI for No. 3 seed Winfield.
Parkersburg South 4, Ripley 3: The No. 2 seed Patriots only earned three hits on the game, but made them count, earning the home victory in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
No. 9 hitter in the lineup, Ben McPeek, delivered two of the three hits and had two RBIs for Parkersburg South. Davis Haynes had two hits and drove in a run for No. 3 seed Ripley. The Patriots will play at Hurricane on Wednesday.
Softball
Wahama 8, Gilmer County 2: Mikie Lieving hit two home runs, two doubles, drove in four runs and pitched the complete game for the White Falcons in the home win in sectional play.
Lauren Noble was also 3 for 3 with a home run, double and two RBIs for Wahama and Emma Knapp collected a pair of hits.
Webster County 12, Charleston Catholic 2: No. 4 seed Webster County scored seven runs in the first en route to a win over Charleston Catholic in Class A Region 3 Section 2 in Summersville.
Kayleigh Garcia had two hits for Webster. Aubrey McCoy and Hannah Casey both had a pair of hits for No. 5 seed Catholic (6-17).
Greenbrier East 10, Woodrow Wilson 0: Taylor Graham and Josi Ervin combined on the five-inning shutout, allowing just one hit for the Spartans in the win in Class AAA Region 3 Section 2.
Josie Patterson and Graham had two hits each for East. Kayla Bird had the lone hit for Woodrow Wilson. The Spartans host Oak Hill on Wednesday.
Monday’s baseball
Nitro 7, Poca 3: Nitro scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie and pull away for a win over Poca in Class AA Region 4 Section 1 in Nitro.
Nitro’s Hagen Summers went 3 for 3, including a double, scored three runs, drove in two, stole a base and pitched a scoreless seventh inning for a save in relief of starter Andrew Scarberry, who picked up the win. Kyle Gill added two hits and two stolen bases for the Wildcats (13-9).
Landon Easter led Poca (2-17) with two hits and an RBI. The Dots will play in an elimination game Wednesday against Winfield.