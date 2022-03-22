Buffalo pinch-runner Caiden Craig steals second base as Charleston Catholic shortstop Gannon Morris takes the throw from catcher Gage Tawney in the fifth inning of their game Tuesday night at Shawnee Sports Complex.
Buffalo improved to 3-0 with a 7-3 prep baseball win over Charleston Catholic Tuesday night at Bill Mehle Field at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Irish (0-1) got on the board first in the top of the first inning off two walks and a passed ball but Buffalo responded with seven runs in the fourth through sixth innings to break the game open.
Seth Landers went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in while Bryce Downey went 1 for 4 with an RBI for the Bison. Caleb Nutter went 2 for 3 and pitched three innings, allowing one run and striking out five.
For Catholic, Vincent Scalzo and Hayden Carriger each drove in a run.
Winfield 8, Scott 7: Trailing by two in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Generals plated three runs to earn the home win.
Jaxson Cunningham drove in a pair of runs for Winfield and Dylan Kuhl, Quincy Miller and Brayton Boggs had two hits each. Brady Carrico had two hits and two RBIs for Scott.
Sissonville 9, Boyd County 8: The Indians allowed five runs in the top of the seventh inning but held on for the home win.
Isaiah Ramsey collected two hits and two RBIs for Sissonville and Tristen Portz and Brayden Perdue both drove in two runs. Luke Preston had three hits and two RBIs for Boyd County.
St. Albans 10, Woodrow Wilson 2: In a tie game, the Red Dragons scored five runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to pull away for the home win.
Garrett Comer had a pair of hits, including a home run, for St. Albans (2-0) and Carson Womack drove in a pair of runs. Adam Price hit a home run for Woodrow Wilson (1-1).
Softball
Sissonville 3, Scott 1: Makenzie Raines, Kaya Hampton and Abigail Bailey all drove in runs for the Indians and Madison Legg did the rest pitching in the road win for the Indians.
Legg allowed a first-inning run but kept the Skyhawks off the scoreboard the remaining six innings. Raines and Emma Meade had two hits each for Sissonville. Dailan Adkins drove in the run for Scott.