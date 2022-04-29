Caleb Nutter struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in a complete game as Buffalo shut out Winfield 3-0 for a prep baseball win Friday in Buffalo.
The Bison improve to 11-13, while Winfield falls to 16-8.
Nutter helped his cause, stroking an RBI double. Jacob Painter, Bryce Downey and Jonah Wilfong each singled for the Bison and Brady Kidd tallied an RBI.
Dylan Kuhl singled for the Generals.
George Washington 11, Nitro 0: Eli Ellis struck out eight en route to a two-hit shutout as the Patriots blanked host Nitro in five innings.
Kamden Snyder went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, Issac McCallister doubled in two runs, Cameron Reed hit a two-run triple and Joseph Lively went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for George Washington, which cranked out 12 hits.
Thursday baseball
Winfield 18, South Charleston 9: Winfield allowed nine runs in the top of the first inning but would go on to score the next 18 runs in earning a 18-9 home victory over South Charleston.
The Generals scored in every inning, including 12 runs over the first three frames to complete the comeback. Kaleb Henson had three hits and five RBIs for Winfield.
Also for Winfield, Quincy Miller collected three hits and three RBIs and Brett Bumgarner collected two hits and drove in three runs. Hunter Withrow had two hits and two RBIs for South Charleston.
Hurricane 10, Capital 0: Ethan Spolarich hit a home run, a double and drove in three runs as the Redskins pounded out 13 hits in the home win.
Quarrier Phillips collected three hits and two RBIs for Hurricane and Luka Moore also had three hits, including a home run and a double.
Herbert Hoover 16, Poca 5: The Huskies scored seven runs in the second inning and six more in the sixth to earn the road win.
Ryan Beasley had five RBIs for Hoover, Will Born had three hits and three RBIs and Landon Bounds had three hits and drove in two runs.
Thursday softball
Nitro 1, Independence 0: Lena Elkins and the Wildcats outlasted Delaney Buckland and the Patriots in a 13-inning pitchers’ duel in Nitro.
Both pitchers went the distance with Elkins striking out 24, allowing just three singles. Buckland struck out 14. Aris Miller finally ended the marathon with an RBI triple in the 13th inning.
South Charleston 5, Cabell Midland 3: Emily Ross, Tori Wells, Caraline Dunn and Emma Falbo each had two hits as lead SC to a home win. Alexia Scarberry got the pitching win with relief help from Hope Sizemore.
Quinlyn Ballangee hit a home run for Cabell Midland and Addison Perdue had two hits.