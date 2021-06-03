Sissonville’s Colton Carpenter went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and struck out seven over seven innings to help the Indians to a 10-4 win over Poca Thursday in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 baseball tournament in Sissonville.
Collin Cottrell went 2 for 3, Brayden Perdue tallied two hits and stole five bases, Tristan Portz had an RBI, and Dylan Griffith scored three runs for the Indians (18-5).
Toby Payne went 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs and Ethan Payne went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Dots.
Sissonville hosts Nitro Friday at 6 p.m. Poca ends its season at 2-19.
Capital 17, South Charleston 1: Capital cranked out 15 hits as it took down visiting South Charleston in five innings in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament.
Chris Crowder went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, Owen Moore hit a three-run double, and Garrett Stuck had three RBIs to lead the Cougars. Capital starter Alex Brogan picked up the win, allowing one run on one hit and striking out three.
Dustin Johnson went 1 for 2 with a double and Corey Clark drove in the lone run for the Black Eagles.
Herbert Hoover 4, Braxton County 2: Will Bright went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI as host Herbert Hoover held Braxton County in the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament.
Austin Hanson collected three hits and Tucker Purdy went 1 for 1 for the Huskies (17-10), who will host the sectional championship Monday.
Tyler Baldwin went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Logan Conley and Adam Dobbins each added a pair of hits for the Eagles.
Parkersburg South 6, Ripley 0: Brodie Wiggins allowed just three hits and struck out nine in six innings as the Patriots blanked visiting Ripley in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Nicolas Menarcheck went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Ben Starkey hit an RBI double, and Bentley Kinzer, Sam Schuler, and Ben McPeek each drove in a run for South.
Brett Haskins went 2 for 3 for the Vikings.
Wednesday’s game
Point Pleasant 6, Nitro 3: Kyelar Morrow struck out eight in a complete game to power Point Pleasant past visiting Nitro in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Hunter Lilly hit a two-run double for the Big Blacks, while Joel Beattie drove in two runs and Tanner Mitchell and Evan Roach each tallied an RBI.
Andrew Scarberry, Kyle Gill, and Bryce Wolford each had an RBI for the Wildcats and Tyler Anderson collected two hits.
Softball
Nitro 12, Poca 0: Nitro plated 10 runs in the first inning as it eliminated visiting Poca in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Sidney Cawley drove in three runs, Avery Sayre smacked a two-run double, and Karmen Hogan and Carly Mathes each doubled for the Wildcats (20-7).
Klaire LeRose doubled for the Dots, and Kaylea Dunbar and Kamryn Williams each recorded a hit.
Nitro travels to Winfield Friday at 6 p.m.