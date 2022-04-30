Making his first career start, Charleston Catholic’s Jeff Reynolds pitched a five-inning shutout in the 15-0 win over Webster County at home in prep baseball Saturday.
The Irish (11-13) pounded out 14 hits, led by Luke Blaydes, Gage Tawney, Michael Ferrell, Gannon Morris and Reynolds with two hits each.
Logan 10, Shady Spring 0: Garrett Williamson had three hits and three RBIs and the Wildcats pounded out 11 hits in five innings for the mercy rule win on the road.
Aiden Slack had two hits and two RBIs for Logan (16-6) and Korbin Bostic drove in two runs. Dawson Maynard only allowed one hit in five innings for the Wildcats.
Friday softball
Nitro 3, Chapmanville 1: Sydni Cawley went 2 for 3 with a home run to help Nitro to a road win.
Lena Elkins belted a solo homer and Carly Mathes went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Wildcats (19-4), who have won 10 straight. Elkins picked up the win in the circle, striking out 12 and allowing one run on four hits.
Huntington 6, Capital 5: The Highlanders scored six runs in the first inning and held off a four run Cougar seventh inning rally to win at home.
Maggie Rose had three hits for Capital and Madison Sedosky collected a pair of hits.
Friday baseball
Logan 13, Herbert Hoover 9: Trailing by one, the Wildcats rallied to score five runs in the top of the seventh inning to post the come-from-behind road win.
Dawson Maynard had three hits and four RBIs for Logan and Aiden Slack collected a pair of hits and RBIs. Ryan Beasley drove in three runs for Hoover.
Saturday lacrosse
George Washington 18, Linsly 7: The Patriots secured a share of the Western Division 1 regular season title in the road win.
Ford Sutton led GW with five goals and three assists and Drew Allen recorded five goals and an assist. Hunter Koch tallied three goals for Linsly.