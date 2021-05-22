Garrett Comer hit a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give St. Albans a thrilling 4-1 victory over Parkersburg in prep baseball Saturday.
Carson Womack and Tyson Burke had two hits each for St. Albans (18-5) and Will Campbell and Wes Frame combined on the pitching gem. Colin McCarter had two hits for Parkersburg.
St. Albans 8, Ripley 3: In a tie game, the Red Dragons scored five runs in the sixth inning to earn the home victory.
Drew Whitman and Tyson Burke had two RBIs each for St. Albans (19-5) and Trent Short collected two hits.
Logan 8, Nitro 3: Jake Ramey, Aiden Slack and Konner Lowe all contributed a pair of hits and Dawson Maynard doubled and drove in two runs as the host Wildcats improved to 14-4.
Tyler Anderson got the win for Logan with help from three relievers. For Nitro, Andrew Scarberry had a pair of RBIs.
Herbert Hoover 5, Lewis County 1: Leading 2-1 in the fifth inning, the Huskies scored three runs to create some distance in the home win.
Matthew Toops had two hits and two RBIs for Hoover (13-9), Austin Hanson collected two hits and Will Bright pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on six hits. Grant Mealey had two hits for Lewis.
Capital 6, Chapmanville 1: The Cougars scored all six of their runs in the second inning en route to the home win.
Evan Wilson threw a complete game for Capital (5-15). At the plate for the Cougars, Cameron Kirsch, Garrett Stuck, Johnny Kirkpatrick and Aaron Carte all had two hits. Will Kirkendall drove in the run for Chapmanville.
Cabell Midland 10, Riverside 2: The Knights scored three runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth en route to the comfortable road win.
Drew Elkins, Clay Holmes and Carson Wilson all had two RBIs for Cabell Midland, and Curtis Ball and Jackson Fetty had two hits each. Tanner Bondurant and Brock Jeffries drove in the Riverside runs.
Softball.
Winfield 5, Chapmanville 1: The Generals scored four runs in the third inning, providing the difference in the home victory.
Faith Gaylor threw a complete game, allowing just three hits for Winfield (18-2), Kennedy Dean had two hits, including a home run and Maci Boggess had two RBIs. Sierra Cook drove in the lone run for Chapmanville.
Lacrosse
George Washington 14, Preston 1: Mason Nunley scored five goals and the Patriots cruised to the comfortable win on the road.
Ryan Bazzle scored two goals for GW (8-3) and Henry Long added three assists and a goal. Alex Wolfe scored the lone goal for Preston. The Patriots will host Linsly on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.