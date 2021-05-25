Lena Elkins pitched a four-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks Tuesday as Nitro improved to 18-6 with a 3-0 prep softball win over visiting Sherman (14-3).
The Wildcats scored all their runs in the bottom of the fifth, keyed by an RBI double by Carli Mathes.
St. Marys 8, Buffalo 6: The Blue Devils scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to earn the road victory.
Mahayla Nichols was 3 for 4 for St. Marys (14-9) and Olivia Deweese drove in two runs. Abby Darnley was 2 for 2 with two doubles, two RBI, two walks and four stolen bases for Buffalo (10-10) and Riley Russell had two RBI.
Winfield 6, Sissonville 3: Kenzie Hale lauched a three-run homer in the fifth and Faith Gaylor tossed a five-hitter to spark the visiting Generals to victory. Kennedy Dean also went 2 for 4 with a double and homer for Winfield (17-3).
For the Indians (13-4), Kya Hampton and Emma Meade each had two hits and Taylor Oxley homered.
Baseball
Herbert Hoover 16, Charleston Catholic 6: The Huskies erupted for 12 runs in the first inning and pounded out 13 hits in the home win.
Austin Hanson had two hits and four RBI for Hoover (14-9), Brayden Rollyson was 3 for 4 with a home run, and Matthew Toops also homered. Jacob Hufford hit a home run for Catholic.
Nitro 4, Ripley 2: Tyler Anderson worked a six-hitter with eight strikeouts and Bryce Wolford drove in a pair of runs for the host Wildcats. Also for Nitro, Andrew Scarberry went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kyle Gill was 2 for 2 with a double.
For the Vikings, Kaleb Swisher was 2 for 3 and drove in a run and Brett Haskins doubled.
Monday’s baseball
Nitro 10, Point Pleasant 8: Tyler Anderson went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI as Nitro outlasted visiting Point Pleasant.
Wyatt Lacy drove in two runs, Carter Jones and Kyle Gill each collected two hits, and Elijah Casto had an RBI for the Wildcats.
Joel Beattie went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Black Knights, while Kyelar Morrow drove in two runs and Riley Oliver hit an RBI triple.
Huntington 4, Riverside 3: Adam Hanlon hit a bases-loaded walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh as Huntington edged visiting Riverside.
The game was a resumption of an April 25 game, which was halted due to inclement weather after the first inning with the Highlanders leading 1-0.
Hanlon finished 3 for 3 with an RBI, Ben McElroy stroked a two-run single and Justin Legg doubled for Huntington (20-5), which secured its first 20-win season since 2012.
Tanner Clark doubled in three runs to lead the Warriors.
Charleston Catholic 8, Wahama 4: Jeff Reynolds drove in four runs on two hits as Charleston Catholic picked up a road win.
Thomas Rennie went 2 for 4 for the Irish (18-6), who plated five runs in the top of the third to pull away. Ethyn Barnitz homered for the White Falcons (8-10).
Logan 16, Chapmanville 1: Logan cranked out 13 hits as it beat host Chapmanville in five innings.
Garrett Williamson went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI, Connor Lowe, Ryan Roberts, Tyler Fenwick, and Carson Kirk each drove in two runs and Dawson Maynard went 3 for 5 with a double for the Wildcats (15-4). Brody Dalton doubled for the Tigers.
Monday’s softball
Sherman 13, Oak Hill 5: Hailea Skeens went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBI to lead Sherman to a home win.
Amber Maloskey hit a solo home run, Kenzi Rinchich went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Bailey Lafferty drove in a run on two hits for the Tide (13-2).
Nikki Holbrook went 2 for 3 with two homers and two RBI, Kaylee Mann hit a solo home run and Brooke Spangler went 2 for 4 for the Red Devils (9-9).