Lena Elkins struck out nine and allowed just one run on four hits to power Nitro to a 9-1 prep softball win over Chapmanville in five innings Wednesday in Nitro.
Bella Savilla went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, Aris Miller smacked a solo home run and Carly Mathes went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats (15-6).
Mattison Williams homered for the Tigers.
Winfield 3, Ripley 1: Winfield plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth as it held off the visiting Vikings.
Georgia Moulder hit a solo home run and Kennedy Dean went 2 for 3 for the Generals (14-2). Also for Winfield, starter Maci Boggess tallied nine strikeouts.
Ellizanna Hershey doubled for the Vikings (14-4).
Sissonville 2, Independence 1: Madison Legg hit a solo home run and tossed a complete game as Sissonville edged the visiting Patriots.
Legg allowed just one run on four hits and struck out six in seven innings to get the win for Sissonville, while Gracelyn Hill also hit a solo homer.
Baseball
Wayne 21, Sissonville 10: Chase Jackson went 5 for 5 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs and Ethan Blatt launched a grand slam as the visiting Pioneers dropped the host Indians in six innings.
Also for Wayne (7-11), which had 18 hits, Brayden Queen was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs and Cole Kiley went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs. Wayne boarded 10 runs in the fourth to go up 13-1.
The Indians (15-3) received a 4 for 4 day from Dylan Griffith (two doubles, three RBIs) and Isaiah Ramsey went 2 for 4 with a double.
Tuesday’s baseball
Riverside 3, George Washington 2: The Warriors plated the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to earn the hard-fought home win.
Alex Wilson was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a RBI for Riverside and Mark Knapp and Nate Davis had the other RBIs. Isaac Hamrick and Jaeden Anderson drove in the runs for GW.
Charleston Catholic 11, Summers County 1: The Irish scored runs in every inning and Gannon Morris only allowed one run on five hits in the home win.
Thomas Rennie, Michael Ferrell and Gage Tawney had two RBIs each for Catholic (16-5) and Jeff Reynolds and Liam McGinley collected two hits apiece. Maverick Harper had two hits for Summers (4-8).
Logan 6, Herbert Hoover 2: The Wildcats scored four runs in the second inning, providing the difference in the home win.
Jake Ramey and Carson Kirk both had two hits to lead the way for Logan (11-4), the only hits of the game for the Wildcats. Will Bright had a double for Hoover.
Tuesday’s softball
Point Pleasant 3, Winfield 1: Hayley Keeler broke up a scoreless tie with a three-run home run to lead Point Pleasant to the road win and hand Winfield (13-2) just its second loss of the season.
The Generals outhit the Black Knights 9-4, getting two-hit games from Elyssa Medley (whose home run provided Winfield’s only run), Lola Baber, Georgia Moulder and Hananah Brumfield.
Capital 13, Elk Valley Christian 5: The Cougars scored in every inning and pounded out 15 hits in earning the home win.
Tracie Long was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs for Capital, Alaina Wilson also collected three hits and drove in two runs and Katelynn Hinkle had two hits.
Wahama 5, Ritchie County 0: Mikie Lieving pitched a complete game shutout, lifting the White Falcons to the road victory.
Emma Gibbs and Lauren Noble both were 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Wahama and Morgan Christian drove in a run.