Ryan Beasley threw a shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out 10, to lead Herbert Hoover to a 1-0 prep baseball win over Scott in prep baseball Friday.
Hoover (3-1) scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the first when Grant Smith delivered an RBI single to drive in Cole Clendenin.
Griffin Miller struck out 11 and only allowed two hits in five innings for Scott (1-4).
Charleston Catholic 7, Williamstown 6: Jonah DiCocco scored Gage Tawney on a fly ball to left field in the bottom of the seventh as Charleston Catholic defeated visiting Williamstown for its first victory of the season.
Tawney went 2 for 3 with two doubles, Luke Blaydes stroked a two-run double, and DiCocco, Gannon Morris and Jeff Reynolds each collected two hits for the Irish (1-2).
Luke Molessa went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Ty Ott went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Yellowjackets (2-1).
Friday’s softball
South Charleston 10, George Washington 2: Savannah Graley went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Hope Sizemore knocked in two runs as the Black Eagles won at home in five innings.
Hallie Dinklocker and Alexia Scarberry each drove in a run on two hits and Emma Falbo went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI for South Charleston (5-0). Scarberry picked up the win, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out 10 in five innings.
Karalyne Wade and Addison Armstrong each had an RBI and Kensy Thomas tripled for the Patriots (1-3).
Winfield 14, Point Pleasant 8: Kennedy Dean was 3 for 4 with a home run, double and two RBIs and the Generals pounded out 17 hits in the slugfest win on the road.
Lola Baber was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for undefeated Winfield (6-0), Kristen Hensley collected three hits and three RBIs, and Maci Boggess also had three hits.
Rylee Cochran hit three doubles and drove in three runs for Point Pleasant (3-1).