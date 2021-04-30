George Washington used a three-run fifth inning to pull away from visiting Ripley for a 6-3 prep baseball win Friday evening in Charleston.
Grant Fenwick went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Isaac Hamrick and Andrew Golden each drove in a run and Isaac McCallister went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Patriots.
GW starter Jaeden Anderson was solid, allowing just three runs on eight hits and striking out seven against two walks in 61/3 innings.
For the Vikings, Kaleb Swisher doubled in a run, Isaac Parsons tallied an RBI and Davis Haynes went 2 for 4 with a double.
Parkersburg South 6, St. Albans 3: Parkersburg South pounded out 13 hits as it downed host St. Albans.
Nicolas Menarcheck went 3 for 4 with a triple, Dustin Corley went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Grant Hussey doubled for the Patriots (6-6). Brady Williams went 2 for 3 with a double and Tyson Burke tallied two hits for SA (7-3).
Hurricane 12, Riverside 2: The Redskins plated five runs in the bottom of the first to take down visiting Riverside in five innings.
Brogan Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Hurricane (9-1), while Cam Carney and Ismael Borrero each drove in two runs. Tyler Bondurant knocked in two runs for the Warriors and Tyler Perdue went 2 for 3.
Herbert Hoover 5, Braxton County 3: Jack Copenhaver went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to help host Herbert Hoover hold off Braxton County.
Tucker Purdy went 4 for 4 with a double, while Braden Rollyson went 2 for 3 and Matthew Toops and Nick Grayam each went 2 for 4 for the Huskies (7-2), who cranked out 14 hits. Logan Conley went 2 for 3 for the Eagles.
Buffalo 7, Man 1: Jacob Smith struck out 14 and allowed just two hits as Buffalo picked up a home win.
Seth Landers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Bryce Downey drove in a run on two hits, and Smith went 2 for 2 for the Bison (6-2). Man scored its lone run on a Buffalo error in the top of the seventh.
Midland Trail 9, Charleston Catholic 4: Bo Persinger recorded 11 strikeouts and the Patriots tallied 12 hits to take down host Charleston Catholic.
Cade Kincaid led Midland Trail (4-1) at the plate, going 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs, while Peyton Sheades went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Ian Eads and Persinger each collected two hits. JW Armstrong went 2 for 2 and Gannon Morris doubled for the Irish (6-3).