Herbert Hoover took the long trek back to Philip Barbour Tuesday to complete a baseball game that was suspended due to weather on Monday, and came back a winner.
The Huskies led by three runs when play resumed in the sixth inning, and Hoover finished off the Colts with a 13-7 victory in the opener of their best-of-three series in Class AA Region 2.
Hoover (19-12) plated three more runs in the sixth to extend its lead to 12-6. The Huskies host Philip Barbour on Wednesday at 6 p.m., looking to advance to the state tournament with a win.
Will Bright was 3 for 5 with two doubles and five RBI for Hoover, Nick Grayam had two hits, including a home run, and Landon Bounds delivered two hits. Jesiah Matlick was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for the Colts.
“It was different,’’ said Hoover coach J.R. Oliver of having to play at Philip Barbour a second straight day. “We put ourselves in a good position last night, pushed some more runs across and capitalized.”
Charleston Catholic 15, James Monroe 5:
- The Irish scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the fifth to close out the Mavericks on the road, winning the Class A Region 3 championship.
Catholic (24-9) advances to the state tournament next week. Thomas Rennie had three hits and three RBI for the Irish and Gage Tawney also drove in three runs. Connor Ridgeway had two hits and three RBI for James Monroe.
Logan 7, Point Pleasant 3:
- The visiting Wildcats broke the game open with four runs in the top of the fifth to even their Class AA Region 4 series at one game apiece, forcing a decisive third game Wednesday in Logan.
Konner Lowe went 3 for 4 for the Wildcats (24-6), including a two-run double in the fifth to put his team on top 4-1. Tyler Fenwick, the starting pitcher and winner for Logan, donated a pair of hits, as did Dawson Maynard and Korbin Bostic.
Fenwick, a left-hander, went 5 1/3 innings and yielded three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Logan outhit Point 14-7.
Tanner Mitchell was 3 for 3 with a double for the Black Knights (21-9), and Kyelar Morrow went 2 for 3. Joel Beattie took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits before being replaced in the fifth. Point committed three errors to none for Logan.
Man 5, Wahama 1:
- The Hillbillies scored all five runs in the first inning en route to defeating the White Falcons on the road and claiming the Class A Region 4 title.
Brady Hall-Montgomery and Caleb Vance had two RBI each in the decisive first inning for Man, which advances to the state tournament. Ethan Gray had two hits and the lone RBI for Wahama.
Softball
Wahama 2, Man 0:
- Emma Gibbs hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to lift the White Falcons to the home win in a pitchers duel in game one of the best-of-three series in Class A Region 4.
Wahama (23-0) starting pitcher Mikie Lieving threw a complete-game shutout, scattering five hits with seven strikeouts. Morgan Cooper was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Man, also allowing five hits with seven K’s.