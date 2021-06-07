Herbert Hoover plated four runs over the fourth and fifth innings Monday to hold off Braxton County 4-3 and claim the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 baseball title in Falling Rock.
Nick Grayam went 2 for 3 with a double and a two-run homer for the Huskies (18-10), who cranked out 10 hits. Also for Hoover, Tucker Purdy doubled and Matthew Toops and Ryan Beasley each collected a pair of hits.
Beasley picked up the win on the mound, striking out six in a complete game.
Daniel Cogar went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Eagles.
Logan 9, Chapmanville 1: Jake Ramey drove in three runs and the Wildcats pounded out nine hits as Logan took down visiting Chapmanville to win the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship.
Logan awaits the Point Pleasant-Sissonville winner in the regional final.
Korbin Bostic went 2 for 2 with a triple, Garrett Williamson added two hits, and Carson Kirk doubled for the Wildcats (21-5). The Tigers end their season at 12-20.
Midland Trail-West suspended: The Class A Region 3 Section 2 losers bracket final between Midland Trail and Greenbrier West was suspended by rain Monday with Trail leading 3-2 in the third inning.
The game will resume at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Charleston Catholic is scheduled to host the winner in the first game of the championship round, and that game has now been pushed back a day. The Irish will meet Tuesday’s winner at the Shawnee Sports Complex tentatively at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Catholic is unbeaten in the double-elimination event, while Trail and West each have one loss, so the Irish need to win one more to wrap up the section.
Softball
Buffalo 6, Sherman 4: Buffalo pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning to help eliminate host Sherman in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Rachel Affolter and Abby Darnley each hit a two-run home run, Alex Hill went 2 for 4 with a double, and Riley Russell added a double for the Bison.
Bailey Lafferty went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Lauren Guthrie collected two hits for the Tide, which finishes its season at 14-5.
Buffalo travels to Man Tuesday in an elimination game. The Bison will have to beat Man twice to win the sectional title.